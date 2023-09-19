Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Cameyer Sharrell Anderson, 41, of Columbus, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Kimberly H. Brazil, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence.
Theo D. Brooks, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Tavis Gathings, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, open container, obstructing a public street.
Theodrick V. Guyton, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kelsey Jefferson, 29, of New Albany, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alex Craig Lesley, 33, no address given, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jessica Leigh Lishman, 25, of Hickory Flat, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Tony L. Parker, 27, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault.
Donald E. Quarles, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Shuntravious Shannon, 21, of Palmetto, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering of a dwelling.
Tiffanie B. Williams, 40, of Lacey Springs, Alabama, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 811 woman ordered two iPhone 14 Pro Max phones. Federal Express showed both were delivered, but there was only one package with one phone when she got home. She said the Fed Ex driver was supposed to get a signature. The company said her initial and last name were signed for the package.
A Rio Rancho Lane, Guntown, man reported finding a bullethole in the side of his shop. He said the shop is surrounded by fields, and he did not know who might have fired the shot.
A County Road 151, Tupelo, man got home from work to discover someone had dumped four pieces of old furniture in his yard.
A Highway 371, Richmond, man said someone in a blue car pulled into his driveway at 4 a.m. They turned off their headlights and honked the horn one time. He yelled at them to go away, and they did. He did not know who it was.
A County Road 821, Saltillo, man said a man in his late 20s was walking down the road around 3 p.m. Saturday. When the suspect threw a cup in the man’s yard, he asked him why he did it. The man said the suspect said, “It didn’t hurt anything,” and, “Just shoot me.”
A County Road 1029, Tupelo, man said a dark blue four-door Chevy drove by heading north around 4 p.m. on Saturday. After the car passed, the man heard several gun shots. He went down the road and found 10 .40-caliber shell casings in the middle of the road. He checked around the wooded area and did not see anything that had been shot.
Anyone with information on any crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
