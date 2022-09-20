Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Lekendrick Jamone Evans, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, resisting arrest, failure to comply with an officer.
Sybastyian Zeikell Gillmore, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence.
Dbyron Delano Rodgers, 31, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated – drugs, no insurance, tint violation.
Pansy Shaw, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Baldwyn Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections probation violation.
Kenneth Charles Warren, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine.
Alyson Weathers, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary of a dwelling, grand larceny.
Barrick L. Williams, 34, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, domestic violence.
Hope Lewan Wright, 45, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A property maintenance man went to a County Road 2346 Guntown residence to assess the plumbing under a mobile home. He smelled a strong odor that smelled like dead animals. No one was at home, but he could hear several dogs inside. Deputies responded, but no one came to the door,
A County Road 2578 Baldwyn woman reported someone stole her county-issued garbage can.
A man said he bought the contents of a building that belonged to the late father of the seller. When he went back to the property, there was a note on the door from someone saying they wanted their stuff back and they were looking for him. He filed a police report because he didn’t want problems.
A Shannon woman was riding her horse around 1 p.m. when she saw a lot of smoke. She rode in that direction and found a car on fire. The 2004 Lincoln Town Car matched one that was stolen from Holland Funeral Home the day before.
A Keely Drive Tupelo woman said she was receiving harassing texts from a female suspect who physically assaulted her the day before in Tupelo. She filed a report on the previous assault with Tupelo police.
A Guntown BAM market employee said a suspicious man came in and bought a drink around 7:30 p.m. He got in his silver four-door car and moved to an area where he could watch the business. He stayed there for more than an hour and left when a Guntown police patrol vehicle pulled into the parking lot.
A woman went to a County Road 659 Tupelo residence to talk to a man’s aunt about the man working where she worked. When she pulled up, the 23-year-old man said “(Expletive) you. You don’t belong.” The man’s girlfriend told the woman to get off the property, or she would shoot her. When the suspect retrieved a handgun from the car, the woman drove away and called 911.
A County Road 1147 Auburn man said his nephew came to his house and started an argument. The nephew punched him in the mouth and then drove away on his side by side.
A Whitewater Drive Saltillo woman said a man came into her backyard after 4 a.m. The security system showed him messing with the screen door on the back of the house. She said the suspect “hangs around back, behind her yard.”
A County Road 831 Auburn woman heard something outside in her bushes around 10 p.m. The noise made her dogs go wild. The responding deputy found an armadillo in the bushes.
A Tupelo man said he was working at a County Road 506 Shannon location. He left his truck and trailer there. When he returned, he discovered someone unhooked the trailer and drove away in the 2005 Chevrolet 1500.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said someone shot one of his cows in the back above the hip. He said it appears it was shot within the last two weeks.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her son’s baby mama kept driving past their house and told the woman she was going to have her son arrested and taken to jail. She said the suspect pulled into the driveway, got out and opened the door of the son’s new girlfriend’s car and asked the son what was going on. He said he had moved past the suspect. As the suspect threatened the new girlfriend, she accidentally locked herself out of her own car. The son and new girlfriend left the scene while the woman and the suspect waited for firemen to arrive and unlock the suspect’s car. She said the suspect then apologized and left.
A Shannon woman said a man she had legally evicted in June returned and was trespassing on her County Road 805 Brewer property. The man had left the scene before the deputy arrived.
A Fulton man said he recently bought a County Road 1325 Tupelo residence and is redoing the property. He said a neighbor keeps driving an 18-wheeler on his property, crushing the water meter. He told the neighbor to stop driving the big truck on his property. The neighbor parked on his property again, destroying the water meter again.
A Shannon man was driving past the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on County Road 506 Shannon on Saturday night after 9:30 and saw a man beside the church door and a woman across the way by the church sign, as if she was a “lookout.” He returned about 10 minutes later and the couple were at the end of the drive. When he parked across the street and started watching them, the couple left.
A County Road 1057 Saltillo woman said her 26-year-old son started a disturbance by standing in her driveway yelling and cursing. She called 911 to have him removed. He had already left by the time deputies arrived. They explained the court process of evicting someone.
A County Road 1205 Nettleton man said someone stole his 2014 Chevy Silverado while he was out of town. He said the truck was left unlocked, parked outside the house. The only key was inside the house. He was uncertain who might have stolen the truck.
A New Albany man said a white male on a jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed on Lake Lamar Bruce and was trying to run over geese. Game wardens were alerted of the situation.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville man and his estranged wife are getting a divorce. He returned to his home at 10 p.m. and found his wife and her male friend on the front porch trying to get in through the front window. They left and went next door. He called 911.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Lockridge Street woman said her ex-boyfriend got drunk, was upset and tried to fight the people inside the apartment. She locked him outside, so he slashed the tire and broke the back glass of her SUV. Police heard someone yelling behind the apartment building. The suspect walked toward the police and, without prompting, laid on the ground on his stomach and placed his hands behind his back. He said he had been drinking and celebrating his birthday. He was charged with public intoxication and was taken to jail.
A Barnes Crossing Road woman said she ordered a $1,000 Samsung Galaxy phone from Sprint for her mother. UPS tracking showed it was delivered Aug. 2, but she never received it. She thought it was on backorder.
AT&T reported a construction crew working on South Eason Boulevard dug up an AT&T power cable causing them to lose power to a cell pole.
A woman said while she was inside a West Jefferson Street location, someone hit her parked car. The gray Hyundai Accent had damage to the right rear of the car.
A Riverside Drive woman got a letter saying she had won $2.5 million from Publisher’s Clearing House. She called the Canadian number listed and talked to a “claim manager.” Days later, she received a $6,950 check from a Maryland company. She was told to deposit the check, then to withdraw cash and send two envelopes with $3,000 and $4,700 via Fed Ex to a woman in Texas. The next day, she got a call asking for another $5,000. When she went to the bank, she learned the initial check was bogus.
A man said he was looking at cars at Carlock Toyota on Cross Creek Drive. He asked the salesman to raise the hood of the vehicle so he could look at the engine. The man’s daughter said the salesman put the hoop prop in the wrong location and the hood fell on her father’s head. The man had a small cut on the right side of his forehead. The father and daughter said after the incident, the salesman left. They could not remember the salesman's name.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.