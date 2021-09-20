Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Gregory Baker, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Stacie Michele Ball, 49, of Waynesboro, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Aaron Davis, 54, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shawn Alongene Macon, 53, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
James Leslie McGilvary, 51, of Waynesboro, was arrested by the Guntown Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, careless driving.
Deangelo Middlebrooks, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Pate, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jason Pearce, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Meghan Riddle, 23, of Guntown, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Charles Simmons, 34, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, expired tag, expired license, no seat belt, no insurance.
William Russell Sloan, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, arson.
Willie Traylor, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Carr Vista Road man said his shop alarm woke him up around 6:30 a.m. He looked put the window and saw a man inside his shop. He grabbed his shotgun and went outside. The suspect said he was just trying to get a jug of gas. When the man fired twice in the air, the suspect took off running.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man said a male relative keeps coming by his business and causing a disturbance, despite being told not to come back multiple times. He said the suspect is usually drunk or high when he comes by.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said someone stole his 9mm pistol from his dresser. He said the only people in the house at the time were family. when he mentioned filing a police report, everyone in the house was hostile toward him.
A Drive 1287 Tupelo woman said she gave her banking information to an insurance company in 2020 to get a quote. After she got the quotes, she said she was no longer interested and they refunded her money. In August, the company again took money out of her account without authority.
A Highway 178 Mooreville Dollar General employee said a 43-year-old woman was concealing food items in her purse. They wanted her to put the items back and leave. The suspect was told she was now banned from the store.
A County Road 931 Tupelo woman said she and her husband were asleep in their truck with the back hatch open. Around 5 a.m., he started screaming and cursing about a missing pizza. She told him she knew nothing about a missing pizza and she tried to go back to sleep. The next thing she knew, he was on top of her trying to stab her with a knife. She tried to defend herself. He dropped the knife and punched her at leaser twice before she got away and called 911. When he heard her on the phone, he got in his vehicle and fled the scene.
A Tupelo man said someone stole his 1998 BMW convertible. He and a friend were able to track the car to somewhere in Booneville. The think the person who stole the car is the same person who sold it to the man. As they were following the suspect, he fired at them with a handgun.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman said a male relative showed up drunk after 7:30 p.m. complaining that no one was talking her sister to the hospital. He started cursing and threatened to shoot all of them.
Deputies were called to the Chesterville Road Dollar General for a man passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot. The man smelled of alcohol, and there was an open liquor bottle sitting in the center console. He was charged with public intoxication.
A 50-year-old Drive 259 Shannon man called 911 and said his wife, 67, hit him with a hammer. When deputies arrived, the man said she did not hit him with a hammer and he had no visible injuries. The Mississippi Department of Corrections had a warrant for the man, who was arrested and carried to jail.
A 63-year-old County Road 325 Tupelo man said he got into an argument with his adult daughter's boyfriend, and he now wants the two of them to move off his land. When the deputy explained the legal eviction process, he said he didn't care because he wanted them "gone today."
A West Garrison Road woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight. Papers wee scattered all around the cabin, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.
A Drive 1912 Saltillo woman said she and her boyfriend receive about 300 calls and texts every day from his ex-girlfriend. He has changed his number three times and the suspect calls from several different numbers. She has recently started calling her family members as well.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man said his cousin showed up with a female, and he let them stay. Around 1 p.m., the female grabbed his cell phone and ran into the woods.
A Pontotoc man was giving his cousin a ride home when the cousin punched him in the face. He stopped the car and the cousin threatened him with a hammer. When he jumped out of the car, the cousin drove away towards Shannon. He said the cousin is on house arrest and hangs out in the Shannon-Verona area.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 17.
