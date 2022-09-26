Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Tammy Black, 51, of Covington, Tennessee, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Zachery Jamaal Burdine, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, no seat belt.
Latesha Conner, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’ Office, felony capias warrant.
Edward Calvin Frazier, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of hydrocodone, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to blue lights, improper equipment.
Christopher Allen Gann, 28, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, burglary and larceny of a dwelling.
James C. Gaston, 34, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Antonio Devonta Hiner, 30, of Houston, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, careless driving.
Bradley Patterson, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Terrance Shelton, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana enhanced by a firearm, improper turn.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville man said someone dropped off several puppies. They run out in the road and he fears they will get run over.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman got a letter from an investment company saying someone tried to use her information to open an account.
A Shannon woman let a shade tree mechanic tow her 2000 Ford pickup to his County Road 506 Shannon house to work on it in late July. When she got ready to pick it up in late September, the truck was gone. The mechanic said he let someone else take it.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman, 47, lives with her father, 84. She said her stepsister, 61, came by to pick up the mail and while there, started putting lies in the old man’s head. When she confronted the stepsister, the suspect threatened the drag the woman out in the yard and beat her posterior.
A Nettleton woman said she got a call from her brother to come get him from the County Road 600 Old Union house he shared with his girlfriend, their child and her mother. He told her to wait outside while he got his stuff. After a few minutes, she heard screaming in the house, so she went inside. Once inside, the girlfriend’s mother saw her and started cursing and swinging at her, hitting the woman in the face.
A County Road 185 Shannon woman was called over to a County Road 600 Shannon house because her daughter and grandkids “got into a push fight with each other.” The woman, 53, made the grandkids, 17 and 18, stand outside until the law arrived. The daughter, 37, said the kids shoved her while she was walking down the hallway.
A County Road 1946 Saltillo woman said her sister, two nephews and one boy’s girlfriend were living with her. After the four moved out in mid-August, she noticed several things were missing, including a large canvas painting, two rings, a pet shower and two handguns.
A County Road 1310 Skyline woman said an unknown white male walked up and was sitting on her porch at 4 p.m. She told him he needed to leave. He walked to the end of the driveway and sat down. When he refused to leave, she called 911. The man left when deputies told him to do so, but returned minutes later. The 61-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
A man said he was tearing down an old house trailer next door to his mother-in-law’s County Road 301 Shannon residence. Sparks from the angle grinder he was using started a small fire. He did not think it would spread and left to haul off a load of scrap metal. When he returned, the mother-in-law’s unoccupied house was on fire.
A County Road 2346 Guntown woman and a male acquaintance got into an argument over some property around 11:30 p.m. Since he had been drinking, she thought it might escalate. It did not, so she told the deputies they were no longer needed.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said his dogs started barking at 2:30 a.m. He looked outside and saw a male acquaintance. He told the suspect he was not welcome and to leave. The suspect started cursing at him. The man fired several gunshots into the air and the suspect ran off toward Saltillo.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his generator was stolen from his utility room about two weeks ago. He thinks his 27-year-old grandson stole it, since other family members said the suspect was trying to sell it. The suspect stashed the purloined dynamo at his grandmother’s house but has apparently since sold it.
A County Road 600 Tupelo man said a 40-ish white couple were running around his property near the road around 2 p.m. Sunday. They said their car was on fire but were not making a lot of sense and seemed to be on drugs. The Palmetto VFD arrived and found the car, which was not on fire. The woman was carried to the hospital with an injured foot. The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
A Whitewater Lane Saltillo woman said there was a suspicious black man on church property behind her house around 7 p.m. The man was pacing, acting aggressive and carrying a brick. Deputies arrived and found the 42-year-old man sitting in a chair in his yard, which was directly behind the woman’s property. He had a small wood box containing marijuana and a small metal box containing methamphetamine. He was arrested on the two drug charges and served with seven outstanding warrants.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Sept. 19.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
