Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 11 a.m.
Michael Keith, 51, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Philip Pepper, 32, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, manufacture of marijuana.
Brandi Seay, 39, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Valerie Swords, 49, of Etta, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Monday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn woman said her boyfriend took her cell phone and would not give it back, prompting a verbal altercation. She found her found after deputies arrived. The boyfriend agreed to leave to let things cool down.
A County Road 199 Tupelo man said the landlord had two old Chevy pickups towed from the yard in front of their house. He said the lease says no parking on the grass but everyone around them is doing it. He feels he is being singled out.
A Green Tee Road recently learned that someone used his Social Security number to get a credit card in 2017. He said at least $5,000 has been charged to the account since it was opened.
A Drive 1167 Plantersville man said someone stopped by his house to let him know a male subject was assaulting his daughter. By the time the man got the the County Road 814 house, everyone was gone.
A Fulton woman said a male acquaintance took her car. She filed a report in Itawamba County. The suspect was supposed to return the car in Skyline but never showed up.
A Nunni Trail lake Piomingo man said he was in bed asleep around 10 p.m. when his roommate started yelling and startled him awake. He did not know what the suspect was yelling about.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman was walking her dogs around 10 p.m. and they ran behind the house. She followed them and saw someone with a spotlight. When the dogs started barking, the suspect turned off the light. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.
A Nettleton man was driving home after 1 a.m. when his car started acting strange. He pulled over and looked under the hood. After a cloud of smoke came out of the engine bay, he spotted flames. It started small but was fully engulfed in flames by the time the Union Volunteer Fire Department arrived.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman said during the day, someone stole her son's 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle from her house.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo woman said a man put a fence up on her driveway, blocking access to her residence. She said that is the only access to her property. She was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, who does not own the land but has permission to use it.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man said someone stole a Yeti cooler, a Stihl chain saw, four boxes of 12 gauge shotgun shells and a crossbow from his carport while he was away.
A County Road 1451 Mooreville man said a man made threats on social media to slap him in the face and shoot up his house. The suspect thinks the man tried to sleep with the suspect's girlfriend. The man said he is married and has no interest in the suspect's girlfriend.
A West Garrison Road woman said she got home to find things scattered around the house. Her dogs were not in their kennel and they had peed and pooped throughout the house. She just learned that her husband was arrested a few hours before she got home and he might be responsible for the condition of the house.
A 24-year-old man asked for a deputy to escort him to his grandparents' County Road 51 Tupelo house to gather his property. He said they might try to start an altercation with him.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he was driving near his house when a white or silver BMW sedan doing at least 65 mph nearly hit him head-on.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man said a black and white pit bull followed him home and won't leave. It has been nipping at him and the neighbors and he is afraid it might have rabies.
A County Road 752 Tupelo man said someone stole his plastic mailbox and 4x4 wood post. There was not a sign of a vehicle accident. It looks like the post was lifted and taken away.
A Mantachie woman said somebody broke into the shed on her County Road 821 Saltillo property. They stole a Cub Cadet lawn tractor, a dump trailer and two bicycles.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man, 44, said he went to a concert in Nashville with a 30-year-old female acquaintance. The friend got mad at him when another woman came up at the concert, hugged him and said she missed him. The argument continued all the way to Alabama where he "left her because she wouldn't come out of the woods." She later showed up at his house and began arguing, cursing at him and calling him names. She left the scene after deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Monday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Holmes Street man said someone took his city-issued garbage can several months ago. He bought a replacement but was told by Waste Management he needed an official dumpster to continue being serviced.
A North Gloster woman said someone tried to pry open several mailboxes at the apartment complex.
Willett Street woman said she saw a man chasing a woman who had a dog. The dog got loose and attacked the woman's dog. When she grabbed the other dog, the man came up behind her and put her in a choke hold. He let her go and walked away down Ridgecrest Drive. The man told police his dog got loose and he through the woman was going to hurt his dog, so he put her in a choke hold. He said he released her when he noticed it was a female he grabbed.
A woman said she deposited $14,000 into the account of a business contracted to handle the purchase, delivery, pad work and set up for mobile homes. The work was never done. She called and the man said he would refund $10,000, but the check he sent bounced.
A Belk Street woman put her city-issued garbage can out one morning but it was not there in the evening. She checked all of her neighbors' houses but her can was nowhere to be found.
An employee of Best Way on South Gloster said a female rented two televisions (55-inch and 65-inch) in mid-July. She made the first $21.25 payment but hasn't paid anything since.
A man said while shopping at Dirt Cheap on West Main Street, someone hit his parked car. There was damage to the right rear bumper area.
A man said he went into a South Eason Boulevard convenience store to get change and his wallet fell out of his pocket. Security cameras showed a Black female with gray hair pick up the wallet, get into a gold Chevy Tahoe and drive away. The man said the wallet contained his license, a bank card and $1,000 cash.
A man said he left his truck in the parking lot of a McCullough Boulevard business. When he returned the next day, a generator, string trimmer and air compressor were missing from the bed.
A woman said she went to a Tupelo homecoming party and a female suspect grabbed her glasses and threw them to the ground. The suspect then pushed her to the ground and started punching her with a closed fist.
A Marquette Street woman said her phone was missing. The last time she saw the iPhone 12 Pro Max was when she went into a downtown Tupelo bank. She left it in her unlocked car.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.