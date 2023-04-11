Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Chagney Bogan, 28, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child abuse, drug endangerment.
Susan Denae Earls, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery.
Robert Jerome Jones, 54, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, trafficking fentanyl.
Joshua Linkous, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Andria Pounds, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief, simple domestic violence.
Champalia Richey, 30, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Jerkevious Roberts, 26, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse, false information, contempt of court.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
The Mooreville-Richmond Water Association said two residences on State Park Road are stealing water. At one house, someone removed the meter and inserted a piece of pipe in the gap. Since the meter is gone, it is not known how much water they stole.
A County Road 1233, Plantersville, man said he had family coming to pick up a camper. When they arrived at the site, the camper was gone. He had no idea who stole the 40-foot trailer.
A man went out to his County Road 455, Shannon, property to feed his animals. Two Rottweilers appeared and ran at him in an aggressive manner. The man fired a few shots in the air to scare off the dogs. He later discovered one of his sheep had been killed.
A County Road 506, Shannon, store said a man has been told he is not allowed on the property for causing previous disturbances. He showed up today around 1:30 p.m. and refused to leave when told to do so. When the clerk called 911, the man left.
A County Road 885, Saltillo, man said a female acquaintance lived at his house for a couple of nights but is not a permanent resident. Last night, she caused a disturbance, so he locked her out. In retaliation, she took the keys to his pickup and three four-wheelers. She said she would bring the key back but has yet to do so.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, woman said six people were on her property without permission around 6:30 p.m. She told them to leave, but they refused. They left before the deputy arrived.
The owner of a County Road 506, Shannon, store said a man was standing outside her store around 6:30 p.m., and she wanted him to leave. The deputy told him to leave and not come back. The deputy explained that until she goes to justice court and presses charges against the man, there is not much the deputies can do. It’s an ongoing situation and the business owner has refused to take legal action against the man.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
