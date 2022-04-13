Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kayla Hand, 29, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse, possession of a controlled substance.
Wardette Falconer, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Marietta woman was driving south on County Road 821 before 7 a.m. She saw children standing at the end of a driveway and branches in the road, so she slowed down. A white female walked from the driveway and started cursing at the woman, who flipped the female the bird. The suspect then picked up a branch and hit the woman’s car, leaving a scratch on the back door of the Toyota 4Runner.
A Highway 371 towing company repossessed a car and found a .380 pistol inside. They called 911 to make sure the gun was not stolen. It was not stolen and left in the possession of the towing company.
An 18-year-old Houston girl was visiting at her grandmother’s County Road 530 Shannon house when her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend showed up and started an argument over their child. She said the girlfriend assaulted her during the altercation.
A Windsor Place Tupelo man said he purchased an Australian Shepherd dog online. After sending $650 through an app to a Texas man, the seller started asking for more money, making the man suspicious.
A woman left her 2023 Nissan Versa at the North Auburn Grocery around 4:30 p.m. Around 6 p.m., a store employee called and said a male suspect was trying to load her car on a trailer. She returned and found two tires had been deflated. She has had ongoing issues with the suspect.
A State Park Road man said his Honda ATV was on a trailer in his driveway when he left at 4 p.m. When he returned at midnight, the trailer was there but the ATV was gone. He said the radiator was was leaking but he had a replacement part sitting in the front rack.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he was visiting a female friend at her Tutor Drive apartment. She wanted to look at his phone and demanded he give it to her. When he refused, she grabbed the phone. Instead of escalating the incident, he left to call police. After he left, she allegedly started posting pictures on his social media accounts from his phone. He said he has pictures of his driver’s license and Social Security card in the phone and is concerned about her having that information.
A South Gloster businessman said the owner of a South Green Street residence has been draining a pool and the runoff is washing away gravel at his automotive repair business. He said he recently spent $600 to fix the damages but the suspect continues to drain the pool.
A Belk employee said a woman took a number of clothing items into a dressing room but came out with none of them. She was confronted at the exit and employees recovered eight items worth more than $300. She was cited for shoplifting.
A woman said she and friends went to Steele’s Dive around 11 p.m. and went to the back bar area. She left her purse in an empty chair when she went to the bathroom. It was gone when she got back and her friends did not see who took it. She said the purse contained about $70 in cash, her ID and several credit cards belonging to her employer. She told her boss about the theft the next morning, and they discovered someone had gone on an online shopping spree, purchasing several items, including $70 worth of shoes.
A Smith Street man said he ordered food from Pizza Hut delivery. When the driver arrived, he heard a loud scraping sound. He went outside and the female delivery driver quickly approached him with the food. After she left, he looked and found a large scrape on the back door of his 2018 Toyota Corolla. He called Pizza Hut but they would not give him the driver’s name. When police arrived at the store, the driver admitted she hit the car and left the scene because she was nervous. She added that she didn’t think it had caused any damage. There was a scrape mark on her right front bumper. Both parties had insurance.
A Cardinal Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car and stole her Air Pods and her debit and credit cards. She did not know who could be responsible.
A woman said she was driving down West Main Street near the Natchez Trace around 8:30 p.m. when a deer ran out and struck the side of her vehicle.
