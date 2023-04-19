Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Teddy Roosevelt Austin, 50, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Levi Booth, 25, of Shannon, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
David Clark, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of trafficking a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 506, Shannon, store clerk said a man showed up on the property, after being told multiple times not to come back. Deputies have been called to the store three times in less than a week. The man gave the deputy one name but had told the clerk a different name. The man was arrested and charged with disturbance of a business.
A County Road 771, Shannon, man found a mixed-breed dog and four puppies under his shed. He said he has dogs of his own and cannot afford to keep any additional dogs. He said the dog has been roaming the neighborhood for about a month. He was told he could contact an animal rescue group or go to justice court and ask a judge for a pick-up order.
An employee of the Auburn Road Chevron said a man was walking around outside the store yelling, screaming and cursing at himself around 1 p.m. He was scaring customers and asked to leave. The suspect cursed at the employee and accused the employee of being the person looking in his house. The suspect eventually left, walking north on County Road 931.
A Tupelo man working in New York state said someone posted to the Auburn community group on Facebook saying they found his mail in their yard. He said it is old mail from about five years ago. He said his grandmother used to have a house in the Auburn community but no longer lives there. He was concerned about how his mail came to be located at a different residence in Auburn years later.
A County Road 373, Old Union, man said two eight-wheel John Deere tractors pulling fold-up discs were headed down the road toward the bottom. The first disc hit some low hanging power lines and “popped them around.” The Tombigbee Electric Power Association lines then caught on the second disc and were pulled down. The man said the two tractors continued on south.
A County Road 885, Saltillo, woman and her friend saw a suspicious person walking down the road at 11 p.m. A deputy arrived and looked around the house and the area and found no one. The woman said she believed the unknown suspect turned off her water.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
