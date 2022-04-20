Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Jacob Buchanan, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing.
Buford Floyd, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Russell Hardin, 43, of Whiteville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, probation violation.
Christopher Henry, 34, of Steens, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Cory Nance, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny.
Dontavious Osbourne, 17, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias for forcible rape.
Eva Parker, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, capias felony warrant.
Jeffery Patterson, 54, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Alexandria Pearson, 26, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of credit card fraud.
Cade Addison Threlkeld, 18, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, felony fleeing.
Cory Tuggle, 34, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of child abuse.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tupelo by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1554 Mooreville business said someone entered the fenced compound during the night and stole a Chevy Silverado pickup. The keys were in the truck, which was used to ram the rolling gate to leave the property.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said that, overnight, someone ran over and destroyed her mailbox. A neighbor saw a black truck run over the item.
A County Road 773 Guntown woman got a letter from Cashnet USA saying she had a $352.92 bill that was past due. She said she did not take out a loan through that company. They said she needed to get a police report so they could start a fraud investigation.
A Rochester, New York, man said his ex-wife in Plantersville will not let him talk to his 5-year-old son. She refuses to send him pictures or give him any information about their son. He just wants to know how the boy is doing and to be able to talk to him.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said his ex-girlfriend broke into his house while he was at work. While inside, she destroyed his television, a window and seven plates. All of the clothes in the house were cut up and had bleach poured on them. The couch was also cut open and bleached. He said the 29-year-old suspect never lived there and had no permission to be there. She told him she knew how to get into his residence without a key.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since April 11.
