Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Derrick Denman, 49, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, possession of narcotic, possession of marijuana, failure to comply.
Anthony Maddox, no age listed, of Lithonia, Georgia, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a firearm by a felon, driving under the influence, speeding, no insurance, following too close.
Henry Wallace Rupert, 61, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, false pretense.
Scottie Lee Walls, 55, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, grand larceny, driving under the influence, no insurance, disturbing the public.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Randolph man said he was driving down old Highway 6 around 9:45 p.m. and got behind an older Chrysler doing about 20 miles per hour. The car was swerving in the road and not staying in their lane. The car pulled into the AT&T store. The man was concerned that the driver might be drunk and called 911.
A County Road 1409, Mooreville, man returned home at 5 a.m. and noticed his front door open. He walked through the house and noticed things had been rummaged through. He said someone had stolen a PlayStation 5 console, games and controllers; a laptop; assorted tools; and a portable Alexa.
A County Road 2890, Baldwyn, woman said she got into an argument with her boyfriend. He did not want her to leave with their child. She said he yelled at her, but it never got physical.
A Highway 348, Guntown, woman said an unknown white male was walking down the road behind her barn. She thought he looked suspicious and did not know where he went. The man was gone by the time deputies responded to the area.
A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier said she delivered a package to an Ashmont Court residence in the Timberlane subdivision. She got out of the mail truck and handed the package to the female resident. As she was walking back to the truck, the resident’s dog bit her on the lower right leg, breaking the skin. She said the owner said, “the dog was trained to bite.”
A Little Turkey Trail, Lake Piomingo, man said while he was out of town his cat was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. He said it is an ongoing problem. The dog’s owner told another neighbor that if the dog came back on the man’s property, the man had permission to shoot the dog.
A Presley Drive woman said her brother cut three strands of her barbed wire fence around the lot where she keeps her horse. She is currently pressing assault with a deadly weapon charges against the brother and thinks this is a scare tactic. She said this is an ongoing problem. She has refused to speak to him and said every time she fixes the fence, the brother cuts it again.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
