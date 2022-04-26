Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Calvante Gates, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana, enhanced by a weapon.
Michael May, 49, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, uttering a forgery.
Kerry Scruggs, 48, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, simple assault on a law enforcement officer, trafficking methamphetamine.
Midrecus Stevens, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Hincel Washington, 64, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, driving under the influence – third offense.
Shaun Michael Weaver, 47, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, two counts of felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman noticed the back hatch of her Nissan Armada was open around 6:30 a.m. After he husband said he didn’t do it, she went out to close the door. She found a white man standing next to her vehicle. He had apparently been asleep in her vehicle because the car seat was laid back and his cup was in the console. The suspect, 55, was arrested and charged with trespassing.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman reported someone stole her green and white paddle boat that was laying on the bank next to her pond. The boat is about 30 years old and is missing the drain plug.
A County Road 783 Saltillo was mowing his yard for the first time of the season. On a portion near U.S. Highway 45, he found MREs, a duffel bag, a journal and a pair of blue jeans. The items appeared to have been there for a while.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo man hired a suspect in February to pour a concrete slab and erect a metal building. The suspect delivered some of the materials and poured concrete on March 11 but never returned. He has not been able to contact the suspect since. He said the original slab crumbled, so he had to hire someone else to fix the slab and put up the building.
A County Road 1970 Guntown woman said someone stole their Polaris ATV during the day. She said the 900S was there when they left for work at 5:40 a.m. but was gone by the time they returned at 4:45 p.m.
A County Road 1645 Guntown man said he was riding his four-wheeler with his son behind his house when a man came out and told him he was trespassing. He said the unknown suspect punched him in the head and face with his fist.
A clerk at the Auburn Grocery said a man tried to pay for some items with a counterfeit $100. He then paid with a credit card. When confronted, he left the fake bill and left the store.
A County Road 878 Tupelo woman said someone come onto her property and stole the ignition keys for a tractor and a lawnmower. One of the four-wheelers was damaged and the thief stole about $700 in scrap metal.
A County Road 2627 Auburn man said someone entered his house while he was away and stole his cell phone and an XBox.
A Palmetto Road Dollar General employee said a Black male was stuffing shirts into his pants. When she confronted him, he put some of the shirts back on the shelf. She said he still had about $30 worth of shirts still in his pants when he walked out of the store, got into a white Mercury and drove away.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Cliff Gookin Boulevard business reported that someone went through a company vehicle overnight. Employees reporting to work found the driver’s door open and papers strewn about the cabin. There was damage to both the interior and exterior of the GMC pickup.
A woman said she was visiting her son at Ballard Park and when she returned to her car, the cargo trunk was open. The car was locked and nothing was missing. She thinks her estranged husband has a key fob and could be responsible.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man picked up a $169 tent and tried to leave without paying. Employees confronted the man and got the merchandise back. The suspect ran away.
A Rosewood Street trucking company said someone stole a tag off a trailer and the International Fuel Tax Agreement stickers off two trucks.
The manager of Shoe Show on Rabbit Drive asked an employee to help her stocking shoes because they were busy. She said the female employee got in her face and said, “I’m pregnant and I’m not doing this with you.” She said the employee then spit on her and stiff-armed her. When the employee took a swing at the manager, the fight was on. Police were called to the scene to take the report before the women went to the hospital.
The North Gloster McDonald’s reported an unwanted female in the parking lot they needed removed around 11:15 p.m. Police found the suspect who had caused a verbal disturbance with customers in the Bargain Hunt parking lot earlier that evening. She was asked to leave and she complied with officers earlier. When confronted at McDonald’s, the woman got irate and began cursing loudly. She was unsteady on her feet and arrested for public intoxication.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.