The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Lillie Foster, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
Amariontaz Kentrale Gates, 18, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a stolen firearm.
Glen Dale Knox, 47, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Dallas Loden, 21, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, false pretense, felony possession of marijuana.
Priscilla Monique Lyons, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Kelly N. McNally, 38, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for trafficking methamphetamine.
Felicia Miller, 34, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, embezzlement.
Desiree Ray, 28, of Jackson, Michigan, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for uttering a forgery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A caller said there was a stolen pickup at a County Road 1452, Nettleton, address. Deputies responded and found the 2011 Ford F-150 in question. It was indeed stolen. Deputies had the truck towed.
A Shannon woman said her grandmother died and left her a County Road 115 house and land. Her uncle went and changed the locks on the house without her permission.
A County Road 805, Shannon, woman said her neighbor went to jail. After an eviction notice was placed on the door, his family came and gathered his belongings but left the pit bull.
An Amory man said he was traveling south on Highway 45 south of Verona around 5:30 p.m. He was in the left lane, and a dark Dodge Ram got right behind him. The truck pulled into the median and attempted to pass him, so the man sped up to block the pass. The other driver jerked back into the passing lane, nearly hitting the man.
A County Road 1390, Mooreville, man contacted a man he knew only by a first name about fixing his truck. The mechanic said there would be a $25 service call. The mechanic showed up April 25, looked at the truck, removed the truck battery and left a note, which said the $80 battery would be returned when the $25 service charge was paid. The man said his wife was at home the entire time and had the $25, but the mechanic never went to the door.
A Winfield Drive Carr Acres woman said her boyfriend pushed and elbowed her. She called 911 and he left before deputies arrived. She called the boyfriend and told him to not come back. He said he didn’t care, he was coming anyway. She called 911 again because she was scared of what he might do.
A Tunni Trail, Lake Piomingo, woman said she saw a figure outside by her front door around 11:30 p.m. She also heard leaves rustling next to the house. She said there a dark two-door car has been driving really slow past her house for a coupe of days.
