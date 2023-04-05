Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Eric Astrada Barnes, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
James William Shipe, 51, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Jyassia Shumpert, 22, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
James Leon Swinford, 47, of Tiplersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Chesterville Road woman said her adult daughter left her cell phone at the woman’s house, so she mailed it to her in Tallahassee, Florida. When the package arrived, the phone was not in it.
A Green Tee Road man said he was walking his dog along West Garrison Street when a pit bull ran up and bit the man on the right leg, leaving lacerations. He had to swing a stick at the dog to get it off of him. The dog then ran back onto the porch of a house.
A County Road 653, Saltillo, man said his girlfriend has lived with him for three years. She packed her belongings Monday, got in his 2005 Chevy Suburban and drove away. He said he only let her borrow the vehicle for her use while they were a couple. He never gave her the SUV.
A Highway 178, Mooreville, Dollar General employee said a man lit a fire out behind the store around 10:15 p.m. The man told the responding deputies that he was just lighting his lantern. He was told to not light any fires near the business and that he needed to stay off the store property after hours.
A Lakeland Drive Tupelo woman, 30, said she heard a female voice call her name at 2:30 a.m. and right after, she heard footsteps. She did not hear a door open or close. She filed a report with the Verona Police Department a few weeks ago for the same thing. She believes someone has a key to her residence. She told the landlord about it, and they plan on changing the locks. The responding deputy saw no evidence of forced entry and saw no one around the structure.
