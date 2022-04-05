Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Leo Aldridge, 43, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Amber Rose Foote, 36, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence – other.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Highway 371 Mooreville man said a woman came knocking on his door at 5:45 a.m. He said she has been in the area a few days and he has told her to leave his property multiple times. Deputies told the suspect she needed to leave.
A County Road 1650 Mooreville man was notified by his security system that someone was at his house. He saw a bearded white male walk under his carport looking at a trailer. The suspect then walked toward the door. The suspect appeared to notice the camera and quickly began walking away.
Two Vista Ridge Apartment female employees went to Lee County Justice Court to evict a male tenant. During the court case, he was disrespectful, called them names and told them they better not touch his belongings. Outside the court, he got in one woman’s face and said neither of them better go to sleep.
A County Road 1820 Saltillo woman said a male neighbor “turned his dog loose” on her 11-year-old cousin. When she went outside, a female neighbor ran out and hit her with a garden hoe. The man then ran up carrying a knife.
A County Road 1282 Tupelo man said two female relatives showed up on his property without permission. He said the property was left to him and the suspects have nothing there and no reason to be there.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can from the end of the driveway.
A County Road 530 Shannon man said a neighbor across the lake is fishing in his lake without permission. He wants the suspect to stop putting a boat in the water and fishing in waders because of the liability.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman came home from her son’s baseball game and found the family dog in the front yard, dead from a gunshot. She and a male neighbor “have had issues” with both of their dogs. He called out to her, yelling that she should have kept her (expletive) dog in her yard. She said it appeared the dog was shot while laying in her yard.
A Katie Anna Lane Auburn man, 39, said three acquaintances got into a verbal altercation with him around 9:30 p.m. and refused to let him enter his residence. He said the suspects – a man, 35, and two women, 25 and 62 – are not on the lease but have lived with him from time to time. He said the three chased him away from his residence and threw rocks at him.
A Ryland Drive Tupelo woman said while she was at work, someone broke a window at her residence. She did not know who could be responsible.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An officer found a man asleep behind the wheel just after midnight at the intersection of East Main and South Veterans Boulevard. The driver smelled of alcohol and admitted having two beers at 6:30 p.m. The portable breath tester showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.125%. At the county jail, he failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.
A woman said she, her boyfriend and a male friend were on the patio at Holland’s Bar and Grill on North Gloster around 1 a.m. An unknown white male thought she gave him “some kind of bad look” and called her a b----. The trio started to leave and the suspect followed, knocking the boyfriend to the ground, where he struck his head. When the friend tried to intervene, the suspect punched him in the left eye. The suspect drove away on a black motorcycle.
A President Avenue woman is going through a divorce. She let her husband borrow her father’s pickup for a few weeks. When she asked for the truck back, he refused to return the 2002 Chevy Silverado.
A patrolman clocked a Nissan Rogue doing 71 in a 45 zone on South Eason Boulevard near Cooper Tire around 4 p.m. The driver appeared nervous and said he was late for work. The driver then took off running, heading south into a field. He was eventually apprehended in a creek. It was later learned that the 26-year-old man had an active Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant. He was also charged with speeding, resisting arrest and failure to comply.
A South Canal Street woman heard a loud noise outside around 10 p.m. When she walked outside, she discovered damage to her mailbox, city-issued garbage can and the passenger side of her 2015 Kia Soul. The same vehicle that caused the damage apparently damaged her neighbor’s garbage can as well.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.