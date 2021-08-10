Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Lavontay Hill, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony fleeing, no driver’s license.
Daevuan Latham, 20, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sexual battery.
Joshua Poyadou, 36, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Michael Seymore, 35, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said one of his tenants called about having a woman removed. He went to speak with her, and the 40-something woman threatened to whoop his posterior. Deputies said to have her removed he would have to legally evict her.
A Fulton woman said her car broke down on westbound Interstate 22 so she left the 2008 Ford Mustang on the side of the road. When she returned the next day with a new battery, they noticed the inner fender well had been removed and the passenger side tire was removed and placed under the car. Someone had stolen the catalytic converter and possibly damaged the transmission in the process.
A County Road 115 Okolona man said someone stole a 1,200-watt generator from his property while he was in jail. He thinks a female acquaintance is responsible.
A County Road 1353 Mooreville woman was brokering a sale of multiple items on Facebook. Before they could meet, someone stole the baby clothes, bed sheets, paintings and other items from the bed of her truck in the carport. Security video shows a suspect. She reached out to the potential buyer, who offered to put $20 in her mailbox, but didn’t.
A Drive 984 Tupelo man said someone forced their way into his residence through the back door and stole four pairs of tennis shoes worth a total of $750.
A County Road 462 Nettleton woman said said there was a wreck in front of her house. Her mailbox and county-issued garbage can were damaged.
Deputies were dispatched to a Drive 809 Saltillo home. A man with a black eye said it was a family problem and refused to say anything else. He refused medical treatment and said if anything changed, he would call them.
A Cades Cove Guntown woman said her landlord is trying to use fake eviction papers to make her leave. She said the suspect has been harassing her by text and phone and has threatened to have the woman’s husband arrested.
A Fulton woman said she was contacted by a County Road 1353 Mooreville woman about buying the leftovers from a yard sale. She said she would give the woman one price for all of the items. After she picked up the baby clothes, baby bath tub, pictures and some baby blankets, the suspect started threatening to have her arrested for theft. Since she didn’t want any trouble, she returned the items.
A County Road 115 Shannon man bought a Jeep and was in the process of fixing it up when he got sick. While he was in the hospital, someone stole the 1998 Jeep Cherokee. He is scared someone is going to sell it for scrap.
A Hamilton, Alabama man said he bought his mother a 2005 Chevy Malibu. She went with a family friend to get tires for it. They stopped on County Road 806 and the friend assaulted the mother. He took the car and later said he would return it for $20.
A County Road 941 Baldwyn woman said a suspicious car playing loud music stopped beside her house around 9:20 p.m. She heard the car door open and close, but did not know if anyone got out on her property. The car sat in the road for several minutes before leaving. Deputies checked the area and found nothing.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Williams Transfer and Storage employee said over the weekend, someone entered an International truck and tore the ignition out of the dash.
A man said he went to The Mall at Barnes Crossing on a Saturday in late July and left his car unlocked. When he came back, his daughter’s iPad for school and two bottles of perfume were missing.
A school bus driver said a truck drove around the stopped school bus on Bickerstaff Road near Marion Street. He honked at the driver, but they did not stop.
A businessman found a brown leather wallet in the parking lot of the furniture market. He turned it in at the Tupelo Police Department.
A woman told police that she was driving down Cliff Gookin Boulevard on July 13 and hit a curb with her car tire. She said it “messed up something underneath” her car. She continued home and took it to a body shop later.
An Eisenhower Drive woman said during the afternoon, someone stole her city-issued garbage can. She needed a police report to be issued a replacement.
A patrolman heard an explosion and saw the lights go out as a car pulled out of a gas station in the 800 block of East Main Street around 10:30 p.m. The car then ran over a curb between two businesses as it pulled over. The officer approached the passenger window and immediately smelled alcohol. The driver searched for his license, even though he already had it in his hand. The man admitted drinking two beers. Inside the car, police found three empty liquor bottles, a half-empty liquor bottle, an empty travel size bottle of vodka and two unopened 16-ounce beers. At the jail, the 32-year-old man refused the breath test and was charged with driving under the influence.
