Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Jason Adams, 43, of Hamilton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Chari Elaine Bass, 40, of Amory, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dewonte Boyd, 33, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Latosha Isby, 36, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Daniel Lee, 36, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Marvin D. Owens, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine.
Ferris Price, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, shooting into a motor vehicle, public intoxication.
Justin Ryan, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, open container, possession of marijuana, simple assault.
Thomas Spann, 64, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, drive-by shooting, public intoxication.
Juana Toney, 48, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, possession of methamphetamine.
Shawn Lee Vincent, 39, of Nettleton, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Wednesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo put a check in the mail to AT&T on Aug. 3. Six days later, he received a letter from a Dorsey woman who found the letter in her yard. He called his bank and learned the check had cleared.
A Highway 348 Guntown woman said a black bull calf came into her yard. The calf had two tags in his ear. The owner was located, and he said he wouldn’t pick the animal up.
A Tupelo woman is housesitting a friend’s County Road 981 Saltillo home. She said there was a Suzuki motorcycle left at the end of the driveway.
A County Road 931 Chevron employee said a white female demanded to exchange a rechargeable vape she claimed she bought a week ago. The clerk said it was against store policy. The woman cursed and slung the door open as she left. Once outside, she threw something hard at the store window. A second person got out of the woman’s car, picked up the item, and they left.
A County Road 1790 Tupelo man noticed two people fishing in his private pond without permission.
A County Road 159 Tupelo woman said a man was seen under a cover on her property smoking a cigarette. She has had problems with people trespassing.
A Tupelo man said he was boating on Town Creek at Highway 45 near Nettleton. He pulled the boat up on shore Sunday morning around 3. When he returned Monday morning, the $180 Bass Hunter boat was missing.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo woman was on her back porch when a shirtless man walked through her backyard toward her shop. She yelled and asked him what he was doing. He said he was just “cutting through.” When she said it was private property and she was calling the cops, he took off running.
A County Road 1900 Saltillo woman said someone broke into her shop by removing the three door hinges. She thinks it was a male acquaintance who has several items in her yard. She told him to remove it but he only gets a few thing at a time.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Aug. 8.
