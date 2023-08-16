The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Cecil Austin, 51, of Water Valley, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Alan W. Crisostomo, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Xavier R. Freeman 42, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug no seat belt.
Michael A Gibson, 23, of West Point, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Antonio Maurice Smith, 36, of Shannon, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Elizabeth Maura Soto-Pickering, 42, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1557, Mooreville, woman said her neighbor’s dog had puppies and brought them onto her property. She said the dog would not leave, so she started feeding them because they were starving. The neighbor gave her permission to find homes for the puppies. She called looking for advice and guidance.
A County Road 600, Shannon, man got a call from an Illinois number. The caller said the man was behind on a loan. The man said he had not taken out a loan. The caller said if he made a payment right away, it would not affect his credit. The man repeated that he had not taken out a loan. When he said he was about to call 911, the caller hung up.
A Cove Lane, Tupelo, woman said a man from her neighbor’s apartment has been knocking on her door. She asked the neighbor to tell the man to stop, and the neighbor became angry and started yelling and screaming racial slurs toward her.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
