Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.:
William Griffin, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation.
Mark Anthony Kropog, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, fondling.
Natasha Wade, 39, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated domestic violence, shooting into a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Happiness Trail Lake Piomingo woman has lived with her boyfriend for three years. He started talking to another woman, and she told him to leave. He slept in his car, but she wants him off the property.
A County Road 885 Saltillo man said he was carrying things from his vehicle into the house. He placed his pistol on top of the dog house and forgot about it. When he went back later, the Rock Island Armory .40-caliber pistol was gone.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman said a large brindle dog, possibly a Great Dane, showed up two days ago. She has been feeding the dog but realizes she cannot keep it. She was advised to contact the animal shelter or a rescue group.
A County Road 931 Auburn man said people on ATVs are riding in his property and along the power lines. Some of them drove through his yard to get off the property. He said he would try to talk to them about staying out of his yard.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman said a male was in the Gilvo Cemetery on Highway 178 digging up grave markers. She said he stole three 5” x 5” markers with the letter “C” on them.
A County Road 49 Macedonia woman said she was renting a house down the road to a couple. She posted an eviction notice on the door saying they should be out by Aug. 5 but agreed to give them two more days. When the woman went to the house Aug. 8, the refrigerator was missing. She called the couple, and they said the appliance was still there when they left.
A Highway 363 Guntown man said a female had been staying with him but left on Friday. Monday night, he started getting calls from a blocked number. The male caller said he was going to take care of the man and get the woman’s stuff. The suspect did not give a name, but the man thinks he is in Alabama.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Locust Lane woman said their security system captured images of a person walking around their vehicles and in the flower beds at 11 p.m. The neighbor had images of the same suspect in their yard.
While a woman was inside Belk at the mall, someone hit and damaged her car in the parking lot.
A Carolyn Drive woman said several nights ago, someone stole two bicycles worth a combined $950 from the carport. The security camera showed a young man wearing a bandanna walking toward the house, but he ran when the light came on.
Three South Gloster Walmart employees said a former employee is making defamatory comments about them on Facebook. The suspect called one a racist, one a thief and the other an adulterer.
A South Green Street woman let her brother borrow her car, but she left the debit card in the car. When he returned the car, she checked the card and discovered he had transferred more than $300 to his account.
A man said he, his girlfriend and a male friend went to the West Main Walmart. The couple went inside and left the keys in the 2005 Toyota Corolla. When they came back out, the car and the friend were gone. They think he is headed to Empire, Alabama. They tried to contact him through Facebook but have not gotten a response.
An officer went to a Sully’s Pawn Shop on West Main Street and asked about two bicycles pawned recently. The bikes matched two stolen from Carolyn Drive, and the employee recognized the suspect in a security camera photo from the house. He said the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, and another man have recently pawned several items.
A Lakeshire Drive man heard someone had been stealing bicycles. When he checked, his son’s mountain bike was missing from the garage. He scrolled back through the security camera footage and saw a male enter the garage around 1 a.m. and take the item nearly a week earlier.
A woman aid she went to pick up her car from her ex-boyfriend two weeks ago. When she arrived at the Trace Ridge Apartments at 6 a.m., she saw him driving her car. She followed him onto Barnes Crossing Road, and he stopped on the on ramp to southbound Highway 45. At that point, another female pulled up, got out and assaulted the woman while she sat in her car. The woman drove to the police station on Front Street, followed by the two suspects. After talking to officers, the former couple agreed on a time and location to return the car. While she did not want to press assault charges at the time, she came back to document the incident.
A man said he forgot and left his credit card at the cash register at Rue 21. He went back and the card could not be found. He contacted Capital One to get a new card. He later got an email about a $402 online transaction billed to his card.
A woman was on her phone in the parking lot of the North Gloster Walmart. She felt the car shake when it was hit by a Chevy pickup. The older male driver got out, looked at her car and went inside the store. She noticed minor damage to her Kia and waited for the man to come back. When she confronted him and said she had contacted the police, he said he didn’t have time for it and drove away, but not before she took a picture of his license plate.
A man and his wife were in their room at the Scottish Inn when a female showed up around 10 a.m. banging on the door and yelling a man’s name. She thought her husband was cheating on her with another woman in that room. The couple explained to her that she must have the wrong room. When they looked outside, they realized the suspect had shattered the front and back glass of their car before she realized she had the wrong room.
A Van Street woman said someone stole two mountain bikes from her carport. She saw a picture on a group chat of a suspect and recognized her bicycles. Police recognized the suspect from other recent bike thefts.
The manager of the South Eason Burger King said a toothless white male entered the business and placed an order around 9 p.m. He handed the cashier a $100 that felt funny and possibly counterfeit, so she went to the manager. When the man saw the cashier and manager questioning the bill, he said they could bring the food to his car and fled the scene. Neither food nor change was exchanged for the bill. The manager said that about two weeks ago, a toothless white male ordered food at the drive-thru around 10 p.m. He paid with a $50 bill, got his change and drove away. It was only after the man drove away that the clerk realized the money was counterfeit.
An employee with the Econo Lodge on Mississippi Drive was taking out the trash around 5 p.m. when a car ran off the roadway and hit the fence surrounding the dumpsters. A white male with long hair got out of the vehicle and ran away.
A Morning Glory Circle man went outside at 8:45 p.m. to make sure his vehicles were locked. The next morning, he noticed someone had rummaged through his vehicle and stole a Glock 43 pistol.
A North Gloster Walmart employee saw an unknown male take a bicycle that he believed did not belong to him. He confronted the suspect, who then began to threaten the man and punched him in the face, leaving a large gash around his left eye. The suspect left on the bike headed north up Gloster. Walmart employees later learned that the man did in fact own the bicycle.
A Willie Moore Road woman said her boyfriend accused her of talking with another man, so she ended the relationship. He began sending threatening texts and stalking her. At some point, he stole her house key off a key ring. While she was at church, he texted her about vandalizing her place. When she finally returned home around 10 p.m., a lamp was knocked off her coffee table and the remotes to her three televisions were gone.
An Academy Sports employee said two males entered the stores and used counterfeit $20 bills. One bought ammunition. The other bought gummy worms. The employee said the fake bills both had the same serial number.
A Timberlane Drive man saw a male walking around on his property. He appeared to be walking through an outbuilding looking for something to steal.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
