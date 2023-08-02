The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Stephanie Denise Belk, 35, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, cyberstalking.
Robert Leonard Reus, 43, of Collins, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A Drive 140, Mantachie, woman said she left a bag of miscellaneous jewelry on her bed and then left the house. When she returned about two hours later, she could not locate the maroon and white bag anywhere in the house. She did not see any signs of forced entry and said no one else has a key to her house. She estimated the purloined pouch contained $15,000 worth of jewelry.
A County Road 1409, Mooreville, woman said a small gray puppy showed up at her residence Sunday. She called 911 wanting to get someone to come pick up the animal. She was told there is no stray animal ordinance in the county and given a list of rescue groups who might be able to help.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
