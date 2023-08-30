The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jamarion Jabez Edwards, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, no driver’s license, no seat belt, malicious mischief, contempt pf court.
Charles Donwick Frazier, 22, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding.
Lawrence Dean Hull, 49, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender residing within 3,000 feet of a school or child care facility.
Jacquez Rice 23, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, armed robbery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Little Harp Trail, Saltillo, man said over the weekend, someone stole his 2018 EZ Go golf cart. The vehicle had a radio, windshield, ball/club washer, rain cover and new 48-volt batteries.
Foamex on Lipford Drive in Verona reported someone stole a white trailer from their lot. The 1998 trailer with a Tennessee tag was last documented on the lot in September 2022.
A Highway 371, Mooreville, woman said a woman with black hair walked onto her front porch at 2:30 p.m. and knocked on the door. The female then grabbed a box off the porch, got into the passenger seat of a blue Ford sedan that was driven by a man. After a moment, the female threw the box out the window, leaving it in the yard as they drove away. The woman had no idea who the couple were or why they were at her residence.
A Fulton man went to a Highway 371 Mooreville repair shop to pick up his daughter’s 2002 Nissan Altima which had been left for repair. When he arrived, the car was not there. A witness told him that the car was outside the shop the day before.
A County Road 251, Saltillo, man heard his truck’s alarm going off around 2 a.m. He went outside and checked. Nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary and nothing seemed disturbed with the truck. He called 911 and filed a report on the incident for trespassing.
