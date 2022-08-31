Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Michael Conerly, 41, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of meth.
Brad Edward, 39, of Verona was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for possession of a schedule I drug.
Faye Washington, 28, of Tupelo was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for violation of probation.
Larry Bell, 24, of Plantersville was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for violating his parole.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1046 woman said an unknown individual from Texas used her Social Security number to open an account with Richardson, Texas, based utility company Cirro Energy. She said she received an alert from a credit monitoring service showing an $1,285 charge was sent to a collections service. She said the money had not left her account yet, but she needed to make the report to send it to the energy company.
A Birmingham Ridge Road Saltillo woman said she bought a cellphone and let another woman borrow it with promise to buy it off of her. The woman moved to Pennsylvania without paying for the phone. The Saltillo woman still owes $1,000 on the phone and was advised to make a report.
A County Road 2320 Saltillo man said he gave his stepson an eviction notice on Aug. 24 and told him to leave within three days. The stepson did not leave by Monday morning but was gone before deputies arrived at the man’s home. The stepson is currently in Lee County Adult Jail on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
A County Road 931 woman said her son had her vehicle since Sunday and refused to bring it back.
A County Road 506 woman said someone damaged her brick mailbox while she was away on Monday afternoon. She said a neighbor told her a box truck had delivered a package that afternoon and damaged the mailbox. The neighbor did not get the truck’s tag, and the owner did not have an estimate for the mailbox’s cost.
A Mooreville man said he and his wife were going through a divorce. When he came home Monday, she had changed the code on the alarm system and she was “playing games.”
A Shannon Avenue woman said she saw three dogs tied to a fence on County Road 1205 without food or water.
A Drive 1309 man said someone had cut the lock on his shed multiple times. He believed it was a woman that lived next to the shed and he wanted to document the incident.
A Mountain Leader Trail woman said someone came into her home and stole three ladders from her on Sunday. She said her neighbor saw an unusual truck with white and red strips driving by and believes the owner is the suspect.
A County Road 1201 man said he broke up with her his girlfriend recently, and she took his Volkswagen Jetta and refuses to give it back.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Aug. 26 by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Milford woman said she parks in a parking spot marked for a different apartment at her complex because it is closer to her apartment. Despite being told there being no designated parking, her neighbor leaves notes on her vehicle asking her to park in her designated spot.
A man was charged with shoplifting at the Neighborhood Walmart on South Gloster after failing to scan $43.58 in food items.
A Monument Drive woman said she and her boyfriend got into an altercation in which he hit her with a closed fist. The reporting officer noted minor scratches on the woman's face and provided a victims' rights packet and instruction on how to follow up on the situation.
A man said he and his wife were separated and going through a divorce. His wife cut the lock on their storage unit. Her name is on the unit, but he pays the bill for it. He said the items within the unit belong to him before they got married. He said he is concerned she sold his items.
A man reported a woman was being loud and using profanity at the Lee County Library while eating and drinking food at the computers. He said at one point the woman changed her shirt while at the computer. The reporting officer contacted the woman and she denied the accusations. The officer removed her from the property.
A Candlewood Suites employee said employees found a handbag in one of the business's rooms that contained paperwork, identification and credit cards. The employee said she believed the tenants may have been involved in illegal activities and wanted to turn the property over to the police department. The employee identified the man and woman who lived in the apartments and said she believed the tenants obtained the cards fraudulently.
A woman was arrested on Carnation Street for trespassing on Keith Enterprise. The reporting officer noted he found the woman at standing in front of the no trespassing sign on the property.
A man reported vandalism at Calvary Baptist Church. He said there was feces on the wall and walkway near the north door of the building. He believed it was done the night before.
A woman reported a hit and run at the Grandstand Place parking lot. She said an unknown suspect hit her car on the driver's side, leaving long scratches along the back tire and knocking a hubcap off.
A man was arrested for an active warrant during a routine traffic stop due to a damage windshield.
A woman reported a hit and run on West Jackson in the Kid World Parking lot. A vehicle hit hers, causing damage to both passenger doors. She did not know who hit her vehicle and CCTV footage was not functioning during the accidents. There were no other witnesses.
A man was caught attempting to steal $72 worth of items from the North Gloster Walmart. Employees stated the alleged shoplifter was intercepted before exiting and all items were recovered.
A man reported a scam in which someone was placing donation jugs around Tupelo, Saltillo and Fulton for Disabled American Veterans. The commander of the local Disabled American Veterans said there are no donation jugs for the organization.
A man reported a stolen bicycle at the Lee County Library. The man said the bicycle was valued at $800 and was later recovered at the Salvation Army. The reporting officer later arrested the individual that allegedly stole the bicycle.
A man reported a hit and run at the intersection of Main and Spring Street. He said while in traffic, a gray Nissan Altima rear ended his vehicle and left the scene. He provided a license plate number. No arrest has been made as of Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of a vacant grey Dodge Ram on North Gloster Street. The officer said he was told the owner was a white male using a walker, which attempted to find but failed to do so. The vehicle had a flat driver's side tire.
A man reported an individual refused to leave the Bancorp South Arena. The man, a security guard, said the individual was intoxicated and loud. The reporting officer arrested the individual for refusing verbal commands or leave the property.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
