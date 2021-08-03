Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jalen Taylor, 20, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, failure to dim headlights.
Jeremiah Word, 20, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo woman saw two men in orange shirts with backpack sprayers at the end of her driveway around noon. The men told deputies they were spraying weed killer along the power line right-of-way.
A Mooreville woman said she had a blowout around 11:30 p.m. and left her car on the side of the interstate overnight. When she returned around 1 p.m. the next day, the driver's window had been pulled down. Her four-way lug wrench was stolen, along with three bags of children's clothing. When she came back with her husband, they discovered someone had cut off the catalytic converter and stolen the car battery. The weather stripping around the passenger window was damaged.
A County Road 1473 Mooreville man said he fired a suspect a month ago for thefts. Today, he saw the suspect pulling a 16-foot trailer loaded with stolen generators, a ladder and a hand dolly.
A Tupelo construction company said a 2002 Chevy 3500 flatbed truck was stolen from a Highway 145 Saltillo job site over the weekend.
A County Road 219 Shannon woman and her girlfriend got into a verbal altercation because one of them was cheating.
A County Road 1948 Saltillo man said a white Ford pickup pulled into his driveway around 6 p.m. The driver said he was lost and "headed to the town up the road." The driver claimed he was from Colorado, but the truck had a Tennessee temporary tag.
A Tupelo man said someone entered his State Park Road warehouse and stole a plasma cutter, stick welder, argon bottle, impact drill and a nail gun. The burglar left a Hobart wire welder in the warehouse.
A West Garrison Street woman said a male acquaintance had been at her house all day and started to act strange. He then stole her son's dirt bike.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A McCullough Boulevard woman said a man was causing a disturbance around 12:30 a.m. He was aggressive and would not follow officer orders. The man was arrested, and police found used needles were found in his car. He was charged with disorderly conduct, failure to comply and possession of paraphernalia.
Someone abandoned a Toyota 4Runner on the Highway 45 southbound off ramp at Barnes Crossing Road at 12:30 a.m. Since it was blocking a lane of traffic, the vehicle was towed.
A Busylad Rental employee said a woman rented a generator on July 26 and was supposed to return it by the next day. She ignored his calls. When he finally talked to her on July 30, she said she would have it back by the end of the day. On Aug. 2, the company reported the item stolen.
A Forbes Lane woman got a letter in the mail from Nike about a job opportunity. The letter told the recipient to go to a businesses, buy Nike gift cards and complete a survey about each store. She received a $2,450.52 check in the mail. She was told to purchase $2,000 worth of gift cards and the remainder would be her pay. When she checked her account the next day, she was overdrawn. She called the "Nike" person she had been dealing with, and they said they would fix it but now no one will return her calls.
A woman told police her daughter stays at her mother's Lambard Drive home some afternoons. She said the mother's new neighbor has posted on social media that her 10-year-old daughter started a house fire, is in a gang and is not mentally sane.
A South Feemster Lake Road woman said someone entered her unlocked SUV overnight and stole a Taurus 9mm pistol from the center console. She said the gun was new, still in the box with the plastic still on it.
A Houston Street woman said she fell asleep in the car on a late night trip. When she woke up, her prescription drugs and $200 was missing from her purse. She said her brother was responsible and had done this many times.
A North Gloster Walmart employee approached a man who has been banned from the store for previous shoplifting and asked him to leave. The man said next time, he was not going to be so nice and was going to use his hands.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.