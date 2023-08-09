The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jovan R. Harris, 32, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, grand larceny, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, contempt of court, no insurance, no seat belt, improper lane change.
Shondell M. Williams, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for felony possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 931, Saltillo, man said Saturday evening around 8 someone left an older model Winnebago camper on his property. He doesn’t know who it belongs to. The responding deputy looked for the VIN but the identification plate had been removed. Since it was on private property, the man was told that he could call a wrecker and have it towed.
A County Road 251, Saltillo, woman put her county-issued garbage can by the road Friday. When she went to get it two days later, the can was gone.
A County Road 1009, Skyline, man said there was a German shepherd dog on his uncle’s property that they needed removed. The deputy explained that the sheriff’s office doesn’t remove animals, so he would need to call the animal shelter or contact a justice court judge to sign a pick-up order.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
