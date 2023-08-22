The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Monday at 12 p.m.
Kayla Bridges, 40, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Michael Cox, 36, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department for retaliation against a public servant and sexual battery.
Jedidiah Gasaway, 37, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault and breaking and entering of a dwelling.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following report was filed Friday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Mooreville man said he was contacted by a man claiming to be from PayPal. The caller claimed $15,000 was inadvertently placed in the man’s account and made threats with the goal of having him return the money without contacting his bank “or there would be trouble.” The man said he did not speak to his bank but did check his account and the money was showing to be in his account. The man also said the caller threatened legal action.
A Palmetto woman said there were five or six dogs at a trailer on County Road 47 that looked to be in extremely poor condition. She said the dogs were pit bulls and boxers and appeared to be malnourished and have mange. The responding officer advised the woman that they would perform a welfare check.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.