Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Joseph Juwon Fields, 25, of Okolona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug, open container, reckless driving, failure to yield.
• Reginald Eugene Lowery, 55, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possesssion of a weapon by a felon, violation of probation.
• David Steven Parker, 44, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
An Aberdeen woman said her son was driving her car along County Road 1233 around 8 p.m. He swerved to avoid hitting a deer and instead hit a tree. He was knocked out in the crash but left the scene because he was scared of dogs in the area. She needed a report for insurance purposes.
A County Road 1409 Mooreville woman and her husband got into an argument. He got mad because she would not give him a ride to work. He was blocking her from leaving and continuing to argue when she called 911.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman saw an unknown white female pushing a bicycle in front of her house. She then saw the suspect walking around her yard. She later saw a white male with a bike with the same female. She said they live down the road and have been known to steal things.
A County Road 371 Mooreville woman, 41, said she had been living with her son but was packing to leave. The son, 23, started yelling at her about rent money. The son’s female acquaintance, 25, joined the argument and slapped the woman. The woman walked outside and called 911. She said her husband was coming to get her and she found them a new place to stay.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said said someone stole a washer and dryer. The appliances, which did not work, were stored in an outside shed. She noticed a dolly outside the shed and she remembers putting it up. She could tell that other items in the doorless shed had been moved around.
A County Road 1199 Plantersville woman said someone broke into her shop on Dec. 5 and again on Dec. 12. The thieves stole 20 Dale Earnhardt pictures, 100 Earnhardt cars in boxes, 25 Earnhardt knives, and two sets of pots and pans.
A Garden Creek Drive Tupelo woman said two large dogs have been hanging around the apartment complex. The black pit bull has been chasing after her wheelchair, scaring her.
A County Road 1023 Plantersville woman got a call from a female asking for the woman’s Medicaid information so she could send her a new card. She refused to give her any information. The suspect called back so the woman asked to speak to a supervisor. When the suspect threatened to cancel the woman’s Social Security, she knew it was a scam and hung up.
A County Road 180 Blue Springs woman said her husband had a blowout on Highway 371 and they left the car on the side of the road overnight. The next morning, the passenger window was broken out and the woman’s Ruger .380 pistol was missing.
A State Park Road man said a female acquaintance left a car in his driveway, blocking it for nine weeks. He tried repeatedly to get her to move it. He finally had the car towed. Now the female is calling him, cursing at him and “trying to fuss with” him.
A State Park Road woman heard a loud noise outside after 6 p.m. She went outside and found a horse dead on the trunk of her car. She said the brown horse was hit on State Park Road, ran down the driveway, hit the rear end of her 2015 Dodge Dart and collapsed.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.