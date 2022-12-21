The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Scotty R. Birmingham, 51, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, open container.
• Justin Tyler Hickman, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 826 Palmetto woman said her neighbor has two dogs that appear to be starving. She said the dogs are going through the neighborhood, tearing into people’s trash looking for food. She requested a welfare check for the animals.
A County Road 1 Belden woman noticed an unknown male on a motorcycle going up and down the road multiple times around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle turned into her driveway and made a circle around her house in the yard. She did not know who was on the motorcycle or why they were in her yard.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.