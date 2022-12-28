Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Brent Kelley, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence third offense.
Adam Badie Long, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony fleeing, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence – other, two counts of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, disregard of a traffic device, resisting arrest, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1001 Tupelo man said he left his Sig Sauer pistol on the top of his car when he left home. The gun fell off somewhere along the road, but he is unsure where. He needed to report the gun as lost.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo man said someone vandalized his Kubota tractor while he was away for a month. The electrical wires had been cut. The oil was drained and the dipstick placed under the tractor. There were muddy footprints all over the tractor.
A County Road 1149 Nettleton woman let her dog out around 4:30 p.m. and heard yelling coming from the neighbor’s house. A short time later, she heard what she believed to be three gunshots from inside the house. After she called 911, there were no noises coming from the house.
A County Road 199 Tupelo woman heard a vehicle speed up. When she went outside, she found her Great Dane/Lab mix dog had been hit by a car and was dead. She thinks the driver intentionally hit her dog.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said her dogs started barking around the back of the house. She said she heard noises as well. Deputies arrived and checked the house, inside and out, finding nothing out of the normal.
A County Road 1820 woman, 76, said her 33-year-old granddaughter took her checkbook and wrote two checks to herself and cashed them. The first check was for $600, the second one for $5,500. The granddaughter did not have permission to write the checks.
A Fulton man said someone is dumping trees on his County Road 1325 Saltillo property. The suspect is also cutting trees on the man’s property. He said no one has permission to be on his land.
A Tupelo man was driving down County Road 461 Friday afternoon and saw a dog standing outside on the sunny side of a house in sub-freezing temperatures. He said the owner of the dog was “outside as well walking around like an idiot.” He called 911 to report the incident. A deputy explained that as long as the dog had some sort of shelter and food/water, there is nothing law enforcement could do. The deputy said as far as the dog’s owner, “He is outside of his own free will.”
A County Road 711 Verona woman and her husband got into an argument. She called 911 wanting him out of the house. He left before deputies arrived.
A Green Tee Road woman said her boyfriend took her 2010 Chevy Impala to a County Road 169 Houston address without her permission around 3 a.m. He had not returned the car by 5 p.m. the same day. She said the car is titled in her name but he makes the payments.
A County Road 47 woman, 64, and her son, 33, had been drinking all day. Around 6:30 p.m., she called 911 saying he had been disrespectful and she wanted him to leave. Deputies explained the legal eviction process to the woman.
A County Road 41 Tupelo man said he heard a disturbance at the house behind him, where a male suspect was in a physical altercation with a female. He saw the man push the female against a car as the female yelled for help. He did not know the female’s name.
A Green Tee Road woman said someone entered her unlocked car overnight and stole an iPad and keyboard, plus a ring and necklace.
A Winfield Drive Verona woman said someone stole three bicycles from her backyard. She believes they were taken Christmas Eve when she was not home.
A County Road 931 Auburn woman was arguing with her boyfriend. When she tried to leave, he followed her outside. She wanted him to stop arguing and go back inside. He refused, until his cousin made him.
A Beringer Drive Guntown woman said that after law enforcement left the property, a male acquaintance told her she should have had her stuff packed. He blocked the door and closed the garage. She called 911 again. Deputies returned and arrested the man.
A woman said a mutual friend was letting her and a male acquaintance stay at a County Road 810 Richmond house. When she returned after being away for a few days, the man threatened her with a hammer. She left to spend the night with a friend.
A State Park Road Tupelo man said someone stole his maroon and gold 2011 F-150 from a County Road 1349 Tupelo residence on the morning of Dec. 26. He said he was up to date on the payments and has no idea who stole the truck.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance is sending threatening texts and will not stop. She has blocked him, but he continues to message her through other numbers. She said he is on drugs and she fears he will show up and try something.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo man, 31, got into an argument with his brother, also 31. He said the brother tried to get physical, but then left. About 10 minutes later, a cooking pot was thrown through the man’s living room window. He walked outside and saw his brother get into a car and leave.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
