Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Shaun Martin, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, two counts of child molestation, sexual battery.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman, 20, and her boyfriend, 28, got into an argument and he took her iPhone8. She said he is jealous and thinks she is cheating.
A County Road 100 Nettleton woman said her stepson showed up uninvited and got mad when he was not allowed inside the house. She changed the locks after her husband passed away in November. The suspect said he would break in the next time the doors are locked.
Two County Road 1282 residents saw a white female walking up and down the road looking into vehicles around 3 p.m. Deputies arrived and told the suspect she needed to leave and stay off people's property.
A County Road 653 Tupelo woman walked outside around 7:30 p.m. and saw two neighbors fighting. She did not know their names and said they left right after she called 911.
A County Road 109 Shannon woman said her neighbors have been shooting guns and being loud all afternoon. She heard bullets hitting her fence in the backyard and there was a bullet hole in the door. She didn't want the deputies to come to her house because it might upset the neighbors, so she met deputies at a County Road 506 store.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said her sister and the sister's boyfriend were in a verbal dispute across the street around 10:30 p.m. They separated and left the scene before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman reposted someone fired about five shots at a vehicle across the street around 10:50 p.m.
A County Road 659 Plantersville woman was cleaning around 11 p.m. when her boyfriend got mad and started cursing at her. She said he grabbed her shirt collar.
A County Road 1282 Skyline woman heard her car alarm go off after 11:15 p.m. She walked outside and found a white female inside her car. The suspect was still in the car, and the alarm was still sounding when deputies arrived. The suspect was still going through the vehicle and had scattered items from the center console across the front of the cabin. She was arrested and charged with burglary.
A County Road 1009 Tupelo woman turned the water off at the street to do some plumbing repairs. She told her tenant not to turn the water back on. When she returned home from work, the water was back on.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her 18-year-old daughter began yelling and screaming at her. The daughter threatened to assault her. She said this is an ongoing issue.
A County Road 1970 Guntown man said a woman moved in with him about two weeks ago. They have been arguing for the last two days. He wants her to move out, but she refuses. He said she is not on the lease and doesn't help with any of the bills. He was informed of the eviction process.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said someone stole his portable carport. He located the purloined structure at a County Road 736 residence. The suspect admitted taking the carport but said he bought it from the man's brother. The man said neither he nor his brother sold the carport.
A County Road 373 Tupelo woman, 52, said she has been receiving texts from a 20-year-old female accusing her of having an affair with the suspect's husband. The suspect told the woman to come to her County Road 325 house and she would whip her posterior. The woman went to the suspect's house to clear the air and defend her name. The suspect walked out of the house brandishing a gun, told the woman to leave and fired a couple of shots in the air as the woman drove away.
A County Road 325 Tupelo woman, 20, said a female suspect, 52, drove to her house and got out threatening to beat her posterior. She grabbed her pistol and walked out on the front porch. When the suspect saw the gun, she said she was calling 911. The suspect got in her car and left. As she was leaving, the woman's husband grabbed the gun and fired into the ground, accidentally.
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said his son, 53, showed up and kicked in his front door. He said the son was "bad on drugs" and causing problems on a regular basis.
A woman was driving east on Highway 6 near the Lee-Pontotoc county line when a deer ran out in front of her. She hit the animal, causing damage to the front of her Nissan Altima.
A County Road 1119 Saltillo woman said someone tried to break into her house through the carport door around 10:30 p.m. When the alarm sounded, the suspects ran away.
A Fulton man said a female acquaintance took his truck without permission on Dec. 16. A week later, he found the 2004 GMC Envoy at a County Road 1282 Mooreville area. There was a dent in the left front fender, the passenger side mirror was damaged and the back glass was knocked out. His tools were stolen, as was his cell phone.
County Road 1093 Plantersville woman allowed a male friend to stay with her after he was released from rehab to help him get on his feet. He left four days ago and she said he is no longer welcome because he continues to use drugs. The man said he still has belongings in the house.
A Highway 145 Shannon feed store said someone created a check to resemble a business check and cashed it for $2,132.20. The business was not familiar with the name of the person on the check.
A Mitchell Road woman said someone broke into her car. The contents of the car were strewn around the cabin. She thinks her daughter's ex-boyfriend could be responsible.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman, 79, said a 43-year-old female showed up the day after Christmas and asked the woman to help her "become a lady." She did not want the suspect on her property or in her house, but the suspect inched her way into the house. She got tired while talking to the suspect and went to bed. When she woke up the next day, the suspect and the woman's 2008 Honda Accord were missing.
A Blue Springs was checking on his County Road 631 Tupelo property and found the metal gate damaged. He said it appeared someone used a vehicle to ram the gate to exit.
A 47-year-old County Road 1113 Tupelo man called 911 because he has been getting unwanted mail sent to his residence. The man was advised to take up the matter with the postmaster.
A Shiloh Road Guntown woman said her boyfriend came home from work and started an argument with her 16-year-old daughter. When she told him to calm down, he told her to get out of the house. She said her name is on the lease but she was moving out tomorrow.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Dec. 22.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.