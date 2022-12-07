Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Larry Cody Thomas Cruse, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, false pretense, simple assault, speeding.
• Ladarius Fair, 21, of Verona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• David Foy, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, credit card fraud, possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler D. Hannah, 25, of West Point, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, attempted murder.
• Phillip Lyle, 47, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Isaiah Jermaine McAllister, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, absconding supervision.
• Estabian K. Rogers, 22, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony possession of marijuana.
• Kayla Natasha Scott, 37, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Roger Thigpen, 51, of Guntown, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1178 Mooreville woman said a male acquaintance stole her wallet from her purse when she walked out of the room. When she confronted him, he denied taking her wallet.
A Hayes Drive woman left around 8:30 a.m. and saw a purse on her mailbox. When she returned around lunch, the purse was still there, so she called 911 to get someone to check it out. A deputy responded and found a toy purse. He looked inside and it was empty
A County Road 1659 Mooreville man was away from home for a couple of hours. When he returned, the window unit air conditioner had been removed and a window was broken. Nothing appeared to be missing.
An Amory man was having car trouble and left his car on Highway 371 near the Mooreville car wash until he could get it fixed. When her returned, he discovered the catalytic converter was missing.
A FedEx driver said he was delivering a package to a County Road 931 Auburn house. He gave the package to the person at the front door. There were two dogs behind the resident. When the man turned to leave, one of the dogs bit him on the calf. The resident yelled at the dogs and said delivery drivers usually drive closer to the house.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.