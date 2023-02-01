Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Lajuane D. Armstrong, 50, of Aberdeen, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Ervin Keith Dobbs, 52, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Drive 1309 Tupelo man said his neighbor's pit bull is aggressive toward his family and livestock. He thinks the dog killed two of his quail but has no proof. The dog came over today and would not let the man’s mother leave the residence. He said this has been going on for a year. He tried talking to the neighbor but cannot resolve the issue.
A Crawford Circle Mooreville woman said a neighbor’s dog jumped into her chicken coop and killed five chickens and injured another. The neighbor has agreed to pay for the damage and get rid of the dog. The woman wanted a report on file in case there is another incident.
A County Road 151 Palmetto man said someone stole his mailbox. He reviewed his security camera and found that an unknown white male driving a black Chevy Silverado stopped at his mailbox Wednesday at 1 p.m. and took it.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a female knocked on her front door around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and asked to use the phone. She got her phone and then noticed a male on her property. The male and female began fighting in the carport, so she told both of them to leave. The female left on foot, walking south. The male eventually left in a yellow truck. He drove past the residence three times before deputies arrived.
A County Road 199 Tupelo property manager said a male tenant came to the office around 9:30 a.m. and needed a new mailbox key because he lost his. She told him to come back that afternoon and she would have a new key made. He became angry and started yelling and cursing at her. She told the suspect to leave but he refused. When she called 911, he left.
A County Road 1303 Guntown man said a house is under construction next door. He has repeatedly told the contractor to stay off his property. He said the contractor, equipment and employees continue to come onto his land. He said it is an ongoing issue.
A deputy met a Fulton man at the Union Volunteer Fire Department on County Road 1205. The man said his old roommate has yet to give him back his birth certificate. He said he moved out of the house more than a year ago. He said the former roommate keeps giving him the run around instead of the documentation.
A County Road 601 Guntown man said someone has been calling him since December. They never say anything when they call and if he calls back, they will not answer. He has blocked the number but they keep calling, around 10 times every few days. He has no idea who it is.
A Booneville woman said a man was interested in buying her Invicta diver’s watch. She let the man look at the watch at a County Road 1389 residence. The man left with the $150 watch but did not pay for it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
