Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
James M. Brown, 53, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon.
Santerika M. Cooperwood, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, capias for felony malicious mischief.
Kendrik Foote, 30, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Monica Alisha Harris, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child abuse.
Dewayne Henley, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, breaking and entering a dwelling.
Wesley McRae Mills, 34, of Rienzi, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Joshua Brooke Page, 35, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Christopher Quindale Young, 29, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. Her phone was in her back pocket and must have dialed 911 because she did not intend to call. Deputies responded to the call. The boyfriend had two warrants with Lee County. He was arrested and taken to the jail. The woman had warrants with Itawamba County. She was arrested and carried to the county line to be picked up by Itawamba County deputy sheriffs.
A County Road 325 Shannon woman said folks who don’t live in the area have been speeding up and down the road. She requested extra patrols.
A County Road 300 Shannon man said someone stole his 2003 Ford F-150. He said an intoxicated man showed up at the house the night before. After the suspect left, the man noticed the camper door was open, but nothing appeared to be stolen. After the man reported the truck missing, it was located at the end of Causey Road.
A Pontotoc woman, 23, was walking out of a County Road 1 Tupelo house and fell. She thought she broke or twisted her ankle and called for an ambulance. While on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, a female acquaintance, 52, started arguing with her over potato chips. The woman told deputies her mother was on the way to carry her to the hospital.
A County Road 51 Tupelo man said someone drove a black Honda Accord behind his barn overnight and got stuck. He called 911 to make sure the car was not stolen before he had it towed.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said that while she was out of town, someone trespassed on her property and left a note saying her neighbors would be contacting animal control about her dog being neglected. She does not know the names or information of her neighbors but she does not want them on her property.
A County Road 941Guntown woman said when her son brought the dogs in around 8:15 p.m., an unknown white male followed him up the stairs to the front door. He asked for the man of the house and asked for a cigarette. When the woman walked toward the door, the suspect turned and left. She called her husband, who chased down the suspect, who asked him for a cigarette as well. He told the stranger "no" and that he needed to leave. The suspect left, walking south.
A Jean Circle Tupelo woman, 75, got an email from the Geek Squad saying she had been billed $285.67. She called the phone number in the email to contest the charge. The man agreed to refund her money and got her to open her online accounts while on the phone with him. Both bank accounts were then drained.
A County Road 1015 Tupelo man, 70, said he was moving a Honda crossover motorcycle in the yard when it fell on his leg, trapping him and forcing him to call 911. He told the responding deputies he was not sure if the motorcycle was damaged when it fell over.
A County Road 154 Shannon man said a stranger told him that some unknown people were claiming they were going to hurt him. The unnamed suspects thought the man received a FedEx package of marijuana that was supposed to be delivered to a neighbor. The man said he never received a package from FedEx.
A Northgate Circle Saltillo woman said over the last three weeks, she has received letters for Customer’s Bank, Barclay and Trustmark Bank saying someone had opened bank accounts in her name. She said she never opened an account with any of those banks.
A County Road 1599 Baldwyn man said a neighbor is using his driveway to move a bulldozer onto the neighbor’s property. The neighbor claims to have an easement to use the driveway. The man said that is not true.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man, 29, said someone dropped off a 62-year-old white female acquaintance at his house. He told her she needed to leave or he would call the law. When deputies arrived, the man’s mother decided she wanted the suspect to stay. The man was told it was now a civil matter and deputies couldn’t intervene. Deputies later learned the suspect had a warrant and she was carried off to the county jail.
A County Road 1970 Saltillo woman said she saw six men in her yard around 10:15 p.m. Two of the men had assault rifles. She said she locked the men in her shed and nailed the door shut. When deputies arrived, the shed was padlocked shut and no one was inside.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said she is in the process of getting a divorce. She wanted deputies to remove her husband from the house. She was told she needed to speak with a judge to get an eviction order.
A Tupelo man, 39, said when he got to his girlfriend’s County Road 736 Plantersville house around 3:30 a.m., he saw a white Tahoe leaving. He tried to stop the SUV to asked where his girlfriend was, but the Tahoe drove off, clipping the left front of the man’s vehicle. He followed the suspect to a County Road 1233 residence. He thinks the person in the Tahoe has his girlfriend, who called him for help.
A County Road 1233 Plantersville woman said her son, 19, was driving home around 3:30 a.m. when he saw a vehicle sitting in the middle of the road. The driver waved him around, but then followed him to the woman’s home. The suspect said he followed the son because the son hit his vehicle and was holding the suspect’s girlfriend against her will. The responding deputy said neither vehicle was damaged and there was not a woman being held against her will.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.