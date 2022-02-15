Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
John Adair, 46, of Golden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Chagney Bogan, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, embezzlement under contract.
Ketrick Spears, 21, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Jude Wade, 50, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman got a Facebook message saying if she answered a question, she could win $4,000. She then got messages saying she could win $5,000 and $10,000 for answering additional questions correctly. She was told she would have to pay certain fees in order to collect the money. The fees started at $200 and continued to rise. By the time she realized it was a scam, she had given them around $8,000.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man let his girlfriend’s father use his debit card in October to make a one-time online purchase. Her father gave the man cash for the transaction. Since then, there have been $227 unauthorized charges to the same website.
A Cotton Gin Lane Saltillo man said there was an airplane flying low over his house. A deputy responded, and when the offending aircraft returned, he saw it was a crop duster. The deputy told the man that any complaints would have to go through the FAA.
A County Road 520 Brewer woman said a tan Lab mix showed up on her property and will not leave. She thinks someone dropped the dog off.
A woman said she has been renting her County Road 2432 Guntown house to a man for more than a year. While the tenant was in rehab, a male suspect put up a gate with multiple chains and padlocks, keeping her from her property. She has not talked to the suspect, because they have had issues in the past and she is afraid of what might happen.
A County Road 506 Shannon woman said her boyfriend accused her of talking to another man and got upset. He threw her clothes in the trees, took away her keys and walked away from the house. He eventually returned and gave her back her keys.
A County Road 1461 Mooreville woman saw a car pull into her neighbor’s driveway. She then heard three gunshots, and the car drove away.
A woman said she has been renting a State Park Road Mooreville house for three months from the landowner. Today, a man showed up saying she had to leave, claiming the trailer belonged to his late mother, who died four months ago. The man told the deputy the woman had no right to be there. He left and said he would not be back.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Feb. 11.
