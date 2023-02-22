Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Quincy Floyd, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, contempt of court, domestic violence.
Kevin Smith, 32, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, sale of methamphetamine.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 821 Saltillo woman said a male acquaintance walked through her yard at 6:30 a.m. When she confronted him, he started cursing at her. She called 911, but he was gone before deputies arrived.
A Drive 1309 Auburn woman said her neighbor’s pit bulls attacked her when she went to feed her chickens in the morning. The dogs bit her right thigh, breaking the skin and chasing her into the chicken pen. The dogs were carried to the animal shelter for a 10-day quarantine. The dogs’ owner was cited for two counts of violating the dangerous dog ordinance and two counts of failing to provide the dogs’ vaccination records.
A man said he was headed west on County Road 814 near Plantersville. As a truck going the opposite direction passed at a high rate of speed, a strap broke, causing a pallet to fall off the truck and hit the man’s car.
A County Road 995 Tupelo man said his ex-girlfriend is harassing him. She comes by his residence multiple times a day, stopping in the driveway. He has called 911 on her, but she leaves before deputies can arrive.
A Calvert Street Tupelo woman hired a company to install a fence. Her neighbor came over complaining that the fence was on his property. She said she has a survey that showed it was her property.
A Brandywine Drive Belden woman said a former neighbor moved out of a County Road 1500 house about a month ago and left three dogs on the property.
A County Road 1427 Mooreville car wash called 911 because a male suspect was on the property and would not leave.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her home security system alerted her around 1:45 p.m. She checked the camera and saw a silver Nissan Sentra in her drive and a male acquaintance walking around. When she got home, she noticed a chair from her porch was by her window. Once inside the house, she noticed her five adult pit bulls and her eight pit bull puppies were gone.
A supervisor at Ashley Furniture on Lipford Road in Verona said two employees got into an argument, and one of them reportedly had a firearm. Deputies approached the woman, who said nothing happened. Her backpack was searched, and no weapon was found. She agreed to leave for the night. The deputy noted it was not certain if there had been an argument or not.
A man, 18, said he was driving down County Road 1409 and got confused as to where he was. He tried to turned around at Mooreville Elementary School but pulled onto the grass instead of the pavement. He tried to drive through but got his car stuck. It had to be towed.
A County Road 659 Plantersville man said someone left a vehicle in his aunt’s driveway around 10 p.m. Two men got out and started walking toward Verona. He said if the car is not picked up by the morning, he would have it towed.
A Nettleton man said someone stole one of his large political candidate signs from a County Road 814 property. He didn't know who took the sign but wanted a record of the theft in case it happens again.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman invited a male acquaintance to her house to eat. While there, he started going through her stuff, so she asked him to leave. He jumped on her bicycle and rode away on it. She chased him down and recovered the bicycle at the end of the driveway.
A Drive 1282 Tupelo woman, 24, said her boyfriend, 27, started getting loud, got in her face and screamed because she would not cook. He called her worthless and would not stop. She said she was going to her mother’s for the night. He told deputies everything was fine and he had calmed down.
A County Road 811 Tupelo man said a female acquaintance, 46, was at his house without permission at 5:30 p.m. He said she has done this multiple times. She left before deputies arrived. She returned around 6:30 p.m., so he called 911 again. The suspect again fled before the law returned.
A County Road 821 Saltillo man said he was riding a horse on his property and came across a white male walking on his land. The suspect would only give his first name and refused to say why he was there.
A County Road 1279 Tupelo man said his ex-wife dropped off their son at his house around 9 p.m. She tried to get their two daughters to leave with her but they didn’t want to leave. She told the man and his new wife that she was going to call the police and have them drug tested because she smelled his medical marijuana.
A Brewster Circle Baldwyn woman said she was letting a friend drive her car. She was in the passenger seat as the friend tried to turn around on County Road 2538 around 12:45 a.m. and got stuck. While trying to drive the car out of the muddy ditch, the 2023 Kia Rio caught fire. She called 911, and the fire department came and put out the fire.
A Hayes Drive man said two men were in an argument on Green Tee at Garrison. He heard shots fired, and one suspect left in a white Pontiac. When the deputy arrived, the man at the house said he knew nothing about it and heard no gun shots. He said he used to live on Brooks Street. Deputies went there and found the man’s brother and a white Pontiac. The brother said the siblings were fighting over their mother, but no gun was involved. Deputies went back to the Hayes Drive house and the man admitted he was the one who called 911 and he did not have a gun. The man was arrested for abusive calls to 911 and disorderly conduct.
A man said he left his Honda four-wheeler parked at his sister’s County Road 901 Shannon house. Someone stole it. There is a security camera pointed down the driveway but there was no footage of anyone taking the ATV.
A County Road 325 Palmetto woman said she got into an argument with her male neighbor. After she walked back into her house, she heard a gunshot. Someone had shot out the back passenger window of her Chrysler minivan.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.