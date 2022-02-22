Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Donale Brown, 35, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony taking of a motor vehicle, disobeying police.
Jennifer Clifton, 46, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Tedarrian J. Fields, 20, of Verona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of an auto, shooting into a dwelling.
Jimmy Green, 40, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Monica Henderson, 43, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, burglary of a commercial building, identity theft.
Jamale Cortez McClendon, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, driving under the influence fourth offense, suspended license.
Kendale Morris, 31, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, driving with a suspended license.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1349 Saltillo woman said a running car had been sitting at the end of her driveway for about an hour at 9 a.m. The male driver told the deputy he had left his cousin's house that shares a drive with the woman. He stopped to use the phone and fell asleep.
A County Road 1390 Tupelo man said he found muddy shoe prints throughout his house. He said he was asleep and someone must have entered his house.
A landlord said there was damage to his Nunni Trial Saltillo rental house. He got a deputy to accompany him as he served papers on the tenants and took pictures of the damage.
A County Road 521 Saltillo woman said her husband, 36, woke up and started accusing her of having a camera in the room. He started throwing things around the room looking for the camera. Someone called the husband, and he left before deputies arrived.
A Chesterville Road man got an alert on his phone that an unknown device was detected near him. His girlfriend thought it might be an air tag placed on his car.
A Mountain Leader Trail Lake Piomingo woman said her 18-year-old daughter recently moved out. The girl returned asking for food, so she let her in and fed her. The daughter now refuses to leave.
A County Road 49 Tupelo woman said the man she bought a used SUV from in 2017 has been making threatening phone calls. She said the 70-year-old white man is on drugs said he would burn down her house with her in it and steal back his Explorer.
A County Road 1389 man said his brother has been stealing mail and other things from him. He said it is an ongoing problem.
A County Road 2254 Saltillo man said his neighbors were doing a "controlled burn" on a vehicle and the smoke was starting to bother him. The man refused medical attention.
A County Road 681 Saltillo man said there was an unoccupied truck parked on his property at 8:30 p.m. He then saw a white male walk up from a neighboring property, get in the truck and try to leave. The suspect said he was visiting a neighbor.
A County Road 1551 Mooreville woman said she dated a man for 12 years, but they broke up "for good" about two months ago. She said he has been acting strange and showed up unannounced today and began beating on her back door around 2 p.m. When she refused to come outside, he threatened to knock down the door and whip her posterior. When deputies arrived, the man ran into the woods but was taken into custody moments later.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said her ex-husband came to her house around 5:30 p.m. and refused to leave. He started yelling at her and tried to run over her before driving off in a Ford Escape.
A County Road 2890 Baldwyn woman has a 1-month-old child with her boyfriend, 19. Last night, the boyfriend smoked some weed, told her sister about it, got mad and blocked in the sister's car. He later left the house with the couple's only car seat.
A man bought a County Road 648 Plantersville house to fix up. There was a fifth-wheel camper left on the property. He wanted to know if it was stolen. The VIN was unreadable.
A Stratton Drive man said his wife left about two weeks ago. She returned today and started moving things out of their house.
A County Road 2256 Baldwyn man said he takes Oxycontin to ease the pain of lung cancer. After three acquaintances visited him the other day, he couldn't find his painkillers. He thinks the friends didn't come over just to visit with him.
A Guntown woman said someone broke into her County Road 833 Baldwyn property and stole two lamps, a 2.5-carat diamond ring worth $30,000 and four antique German nutcrackers. She said no one has lived in the house for about two years.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
The Red Roof Inn said a guest signed an agreement not to smoke in the room. He broke that agreement and lost his $60 deposit. He became irate and started cursing the employees and creating a scene. He left in a taxi before police arrived. He left trash and other items in the room, which also violated the contract.
An Enterprise car rental employee found a weapon in a car that was returned. Police arrived and took possession of the loaded 9mm pistol that was found behind the driver's seat in a pocket.
An East Main Street pawn shop said two men entered the store and asked about a Glock pistol. They then left and called someone. A woman entered the store moments later, walked straight to the same pistol and asked about buying it. Fearing it was an illegal straw purchase, the clerk refused the sale. After she left and talked to the men in the parking lot, the men then reentered the store and tried to buy the same gun. The clerk refused that sale and called 911.
A man said he was traveling east on Barnes Crossing Road and tried to turn into the mall. He said he swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a car that drifted into his lane. He said he hit the curb, damaging his car. The other car did not stop.
A North Green Street man said during a verbal altercation, his girlfriend threw a CB radio at his vehicle, leaving a dent and a deep scratch in the trunk of his 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.