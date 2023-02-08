The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jesus Armenta, 24, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of methamphetamine, driving on the wrong side of the road, no driver’s license, no insurance.
Tiara N. Myhand, 33, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child endangerment.
Shundra Rice, 34, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capias for felony malicious mischief.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1145 Tupelo man said his security camera recorded a red four-door car striking his mailbox at 4:30 a.m. He said this is not the first time someone has hit his mailbox. The video showed the car was headed north, so it had to veer across the oncoming lane and then leave the road to hit the mailbox. He valued the mailbox at $200 and the 4-by-4-foot wooden post at $20.
A County Road 831 Saltillo man said a neighbor’s dog got into his chicken pens and killed most of his hens. He said of 44 chickens, only three survived the attack. In addition to killing $820 in chickens, the dog damaged the chicken wire on the three pens. He said another neighbor has had problems with the same dog killing their chickens. He said he left a note of the door of the neighbors who own the dog, but they are not willing to work things out with him.
A County Road 300 Shannon woman said her child woke her up at 12:30 a.m. saying the neighbors were knocking on the wall. A short time later, there was a knock at the door. When she looked out, she saw the female neighbor out by the vehicles. She asked the neighbor if she was OK but got no response. The neighbor then started yelling for the male neighbor to let her back in the residence. She said the suspect remained outside for about an hour. The man finally let her back inside when she called the police. When deputies arrived, the man said his girlfriend fell asleep in the car and couldn’t get back inside. The female said nothing happened other than being locked out.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.