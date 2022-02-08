Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jamie Brim, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Terrance Gillard, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Willie Washington Jr. 50, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, failure to register as a sex offender.
Dejuan Woodard, 27, of Shannon, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, open container, possession of marijuana.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Lily Jean Drive Tupelo woman got a call from her landlord saying her front door had been open for two days. The landlord looked inside the apartment and noticed the 46-inch Roku television was gone. Deputies said the door panel was broken and the apartment had been ransacked.
Lee County authorities were notified that a car stolen in South Carolina was pinging in a parking lot in the industrial park south of Verona. Deputies found the gray 2021 BMW in an employee parking lot and had it towed.
A Mitchell Road woman said a male relative showed up uninvited around 4:30 p.m. He was intoxicated and tried to talk his way inside. He left before deputies arrived.
A Tupelo man got a call that there was a white Dodge truck parked in front of his County Road 753 Verona rental house. He went to check on the vacant property and discovered the wood heater had been stolen.
A Highway 178 Mooreville man said someone stole his 18-foot car hauler. The trailer has a 12,000-pound winch and a 3,500-pound electric jack.
A woman said her brother took her late father’s car without permission and wanted deputies to go with her to get it. Once it was discovered that the 2010 Kia had been reported stolen to Nettleton police, deputies went to the County Road 1451 residence and recovered the car. Nettleton police arrested the suspect.
A County Road 1460 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance called around 3:30 p.m. saying he was on his way to kill her and her brother. He said he was coming from Greenwood and would stop in Winona to pick up an assault-style rifle to use.
A Palmetto Road Dollar General clerk said two white males and a white female entered the store around 4:30 p.m. While the woman went to the bathroom, the men picked up food items and concealed them inside their clothes. When confronted, the suspects ran out of the store and drove away in a white Ford Explorer with plastic over the right rear window
A Sandpiper Cove Mooreville man saw his daughter’s clothes scattered in the back yard and her bedroom window cracked open. The 23-year-old daughter stays with him from time to time. She said she did not make the mess, but she kept money hidden in her clothes. They think one of the daughter’s female friends is responsible.
A State Park Road man said someone stole a game camera and a tree stand from the wooded land behind his house where his son hunts.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman saw two unknown men standing near her fence around 10:30 p.m. She told them to leave or she would call 911. Deputies patrolled the area but found no one.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
An Indian Trail woman came to the Police Department to report the correct suspect name for the report she previously filed. She said her neighbor intentionally gave her the wrong name for the person who assaulted her.
A man said he was delivering DoorDash in the Ida Street area on Nov. 14, 2021, around 5 p.m. when a two-door black car pulled up beside him. The passenger rolled down his window and said to the man, "Don't drive by my house. Don't do that. You know what's up." The report did not say why the man waited 12 weeks to file a report.
A Tractor Supply Company employee said that while reviewing security cameras, they saw a white couple grab drone and a heater on their way out and not pay for the $230 in merchandise. They got into a gray sedan and drove away.
A man said he lost his wallet - containing his driver's license,and four credit cards - on Jan. 26. He called the same day to cancelled the credit cards. On Feb. 3, he was notified that someone attempted to used one of the cancelled credit cards at the North Gloster Walmart.
A Hood Avenue woman said her daughter's fiance parked his car in front of the house overnight. The next morning, the left rear tire was slashed. She thinks her soon to be ex-husband is responsible.
A West Main Walmart employee said a man entered the store, picked up two packs of rib-eye steaks, hid them in his clothing and tried to leave without paying $47.52 for the meat. He was detained, cited for shoplifting and told not to return to the store.
A man said he exited Interstate 22 at Veterans Boulevard. When he stopped at the stop sign at the end of the ramp, he was rear-ended by a red Ford F-150. The Black male driving the truck immediately drove away.
An officer saw a gray Ford truck speeding near Crosstown at 4:10 a.m. The truck appeared to run a red light and was "swerving all over the road." He managed to pull the truck over at Thomas Street. The male driver got out in a hasty manner and had to be loudly commanded to stop, show his hands and get on the ground. The man smelled of alcohol and several beer caps were found in his pants pocket. He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain control and driving with a suspended license.
An officer went to the South Gloster Waffle House for someone trespassing around 1:30 a.m. When he arrived, the officer found a .40-caliber Glock pistol in the parking lot in front of the store. The gun was seized and left in the property room at the police apartment.
Police responded to the intersection of Lumpkin Avenue and Kincannon Street at 3:20 a.m. for a driver passed out behind the wheel. Police found a man asleep behind the wheel of a running 2022 Hyundai Elantra. The driver had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. There was an AR-15-style rifle without a serial number in the trunk. The weapon was seized. The driver was charged with driving under the influence.
A cab driver said he drove a highly intoxicated man to his 18-wheeler at the Tupelo Furniture Market around 8:30 p.m., and the man refused to pay. The suspect got in the truck and started to drive around the parking lot, with the cabbie following and calling 911. When police arrived, the suspect got out of the truck, but had trouble maintaining his balance. He smelled of alcohol and failed the field sobriety test. When transported to the jail, the 37-year-old suspect refused to give a breath sample and was charged with driving under the influence.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.