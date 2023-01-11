Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
John Frazier Kennedy, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Wendell King, 24, of Baldwyn, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, murder, aggravated assault.
Zachary Tyler Landrum, 30, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Alexander Cortez Moore, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of intensive supervision program.
Phillip Quinn, 31, of Goodman, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Travon Watson, 29, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation, false ID, resisting arrest.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man said there was a green Chevy pickup abandoned on the side of the road, partially blocking traffic. Deputies had it towed.
A County Road 1706 Saltillo woman said someone dropped off five puppies near her house. She was scared they would freeze to death overnight. She said if she could catch them, she would take them to the animal shelter.
A Highway 6 Plantersville man went to check his mail and found a black coat with three debit cards belonging to a unknown woman. He called 911 to turn the item over to law enforcement hopes of getting them back to the rightful owner.
A Highway 178 Skyline man said two large dogs showed up on his property during the night. They appear to be aggressive and he fears they might bite.
A County Road 1640 Tupelo man got home and discovered two dogs were tearing up his trash. One dog ran away. The other broke the man’s fence and went up under his porch.
A County Road 129 Tupelo man said about a week ago, he found a Honda four-wheeler in his pasture. He had no idea who it belonged to or why they abandoned it. The responding deputy and the man could not find a Vehicle Identification Number on the 1991 TRX 200. The man said he would let it sit out there for a couple more days, then he might do something with it.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
