Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Jason Bannister, 43, of Blue Springs, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, manufacturing methamphetamine.
Ashley Conner, 42, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Laressa Abigail Frederick, 30, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Courtney Reed, 28, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of post-release supervision.
Christopher Walker, 38, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, aggravated domestic violence.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A State Park Road woman woke up and the front door was open. Her husband was gone, so she locked the door. He returned at 4:45 a.m. and pulled the power meter, so she and her sick mother were without electricity.
A County Road 130 Shannon woman said she and her husband got into a physical altercation. He tried to choke her, but she got away. She returned the next day and found her Chrysler 300, her laptop and the financing paperwork for her car were missing. She called her husband, who said he had the items but would not return them.
A Katie Anna Lane Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance showed up and began knocking on the door. She told him to leave or she would call the police. He laughed, and then kicked in the front door, damaging both the door and the frame.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman, 27, said her husband recently died. His 2010 Chevy Tahoe was parked in the driveway with the keys in it. Sometime overnight, someone stole the vehicle.
A Mantachie woman said her grandparents reported a trailer had been stolen. She said her father admitted taking the trailer. She wanted deputies to pick up her father and go get the item.
A County Road 900 Tupelo man said his landlord locked him out of his place for not paying the January rent. He just wanted to get in to get some clothes and personal items. The landlord said he did not want the man on the property until he could determine the damages to the property.
An East Point Road Saltillo man said he left town for an extended period. When he returned, he found the back door had been damaged. Someone had entered the house. The only thing that appeared to be missing was $300 in cash.
A Gardenview Drive Saltillo woman said her daughter's 40-year-old boyfriend had been staying with them. She heard a lot of noise and then heard him leave. When she walked out into the living room, the 55" Roku television and her HP laptop were gone. The suspect later texted the daughter saying the "Roku is on y'all."
A County Road 1451 Saltillo man said a male subject is stalking his wife. The suspect drives by the house and has been sending her inappropriate text messages. He doesn't know how the suspect got her cell number, but he wants it to stop. He said this is an ongoing issue. He has filed previous crime reports.
A man said he picked up a female acquaintance and brought her to the County Road 811 campground. She started talking crazy, so he told her to stop talking. She then hit him in the head with a hard object. He left the scene and called 911.
A man said as he was pulling into the parking lot at Tecumseh, a wheel rolled up and hit the passenger side of his Jeep Grand Cherokee. The wheel, which came off a truck going down the road, damaged the rear door and quarter panel.
A woman was working at Tecumseh when her boss called her to the parking lot. A wheel came off a passing truck and struck her Toyota Solara, damaging the windshield, hood and roof.
A Tecumseh employee was called to the parking lot around 8 a.m. A wheel came off a passing truck and damaged the hood of her 2019 Nissan Rogue.
An OKIN supervisor said two employees got into a physical altercation. They asked one of the women to leave the plant. The suspect, 22, returned around 9 a.m. with several family members. One male family member had a handgun in his waistband. They were not allowed to enter the building, but said they would be back.
A woman said she was at work at OKIN when a male coworker started an altercation. She said she asked him to move over because he was in her way as she put parts in a bin at their work station. She said he made several harsh verbal comments to her. He then got in her face and began yelling at her. She said he then struck her in the face with his hand.
A Tupelo woman left her 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck on the side of Highway 245 south of Shannon after a tire came off. While at an apartment of Feemster Lake Road, three male acquaintances took her keys. They went and got the truck, then traded it for a sports car. One of the suspects said the sports car is probably already at a Shannon chop shop.
A County Road 47 Tupelo woman and her son, 32, got into a verbal altercation. She said he has been very disrespectful to her and she wants him to leave the residence. She said he has been arguing with her daily for several months.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A man said he was driving west on West Main Street when the vehicle in front of him slowed suddenly and, without signaling, turned right onto North Thomas Street. He said he hit the trailer hitch ball, damaging the front bumper, headlight, grill and radiator of his Chrysler.
A Joyner Avenue woman said a man driving a Chevy Tahoe backed into her car that was parked outside her house. She thinks the man hit her Nissan Maxima intentionally. She called 911, then followed the suspect as he drove to Kroger.
A Tractor Supply Company employee said a white couple wearing dark clothing entered the store, took a $259 Makita power tool off the shelf and walked out the door without paying. They drove away in a white Ford F-150
A Green Tee Road woman said her ex-boyfriend confronted her about seeing another man. He became angry and kicked the door, shattering the door frame. She did not want to press charges but wanted to document the damage to the door.
A Midas North Gloster employee said following an oil change, he told the female customer she also needed brakes. She said she had to go pick up her kids at daycare. She left Friday afternoon after she signed an agreement saying she would return, get the brake job and pay for both jobs. She had not returned by Monday morning.
A man said his girlfriend took his car to work without permission,w and he confronted her at the McCullough Boulevard Sonic Drive-In. Security cameras showed the verbal altercation escalate. He grabbed her jacket and started choking her against the wall. She broke free, ran to the car and started backing out. He reached through the open window and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the car to hit a parked vehicle. He was charged with domestic violence.
An Elvis Presley Drive woman said she got a bill from a hospital she has never been to and feared someone stole her identity. She got a $266.50 bill from Monroe Regional Hospital saying the balance of her recent visit is now due. She said her identity was stolen in 2021 and she thinks it happened again.
A man said he was taking pictures outside a downtown bar at 12:30 a.m. when he got distracted. While he took pictures with someone's cell phone, someone stole his $1,500 Sony digital camera.
A Barnes Road man said someone used his information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits while he was in jail. The checks were first sent to a Southaven address, them moved to a Tupelo address. He only discovered the fraud when the state started garnishing his paycheck. The state has deducted more than $920 of the $5,582 in benefits that they say were stolen.
A Terry Road woman said she was arguing with a neighbor. During the altercation, the brother produced a handgun and threatened to shoot the woman.
A West Main Walmart employee watched a man pick up a four-pack of canned air and go into the bathroom at the back of the store. The employee went into the bathroom and heard the suspect huffing the contents of the cans. The man passed out and medics were called. He admitted he was huffing the cans to get high. He added that he did the same thing the day before at the North Gloster store.
