Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Kayla Collins, 26, of Amory, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of methamphetamine.
Phillip Davis, 34, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, reckless driving, driving under the influence, speeding, failure to signal, failure to maintain control, no insurance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
Cortez Lindsey, 35, no address listed, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy.
Jennifer Riggs, 48, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication.
Jaylen Saul, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony possession of marijuana.
Morris Thomas, 63, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, grand larceny.
Hincle Washington, 62, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, driving under the influence - third offense.
Dominic Vaca, 20, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, public intoxication.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 452 Nettleton woman saw two men come onto her property and take a blue tricycle. She held the men at gunpoint and called 911. The men told deputies they had purchased the item from the woman's stepson. She said it did not belong to her stepson, so he could not sell it. The men gave the tricycle back and were told to not come back.
A County Road 31 Tupelo woman, 55, said in 2019, three people stole her stimulus check out of her mailbox. They attempted to cash the check at numerous locations, but were unable. She said eventually they tore up the check. She needed a police report to give the IRS to get a new check.
A Tupelo woman said while visiting a Drive 138 Shannon friend, her car was damaged, probably by a work truck owned by the friend's landlord. The landlord said he would contact his two drivers to see who was responsible.
A County Road 1057 Tupelo woman said a young male has been driving down the road at a high rate of speed. She "had words" with the driver and his mother, "but it didn't seem to help."
A County Road 501 Shannon man said there was a man wearing all black walking down the road after 5:30 p.m. and he felt it was suspicious. Deputies searched the area but found no one.
A Highway 178 Mooreville woman said her security system alerted her of a person walking around her property at 8:30 p.m. She feels it was her neighbors, because they have trespassed in the past.
A Highway 371 Tupelo man said he loaned a bag of tools to his son to do some work at his home. The son later said the bag was stolen out of his vehicle while he was inside a store. The man thinks the son sold the tools.
A County Road 1147 Tupelo man said his daughter is in the hospital dying of cancer. Her 29-year-old boyfriend came to the man's house to grieve. The boyfriend was there for an extended amount of time and was asked to leave when he started taking things from the residence. The boyfriend fled before deputies arrived.
A County Road 1252 Mooreville woman said her brother showed up at her place high. She almost had him talked into going to the hospital, but he saw flashing lights and ran into the woods. She felt he would come back later, once everyone (the ambulance and deputies) left.
The Cedar Hill Fire Department reported an 18-wheeler blocking County Road 541, preventing emergency vehicle from responding to calls. Deputies knocked on the doors of the surrounding houses trying to find the driver. They eventually called a wrecker. As the wrecker was hooking up, the female truck driver came out and said her grandfather owned the land and she could park there.
A County Road 41 Tupelo woman said she has heard gunshots the past two nights. Tonight, there were four gunshots and two vehicles sped away. She said it sounded close, and she feared they would shoot at someone's house. A neighbor told the woman they heard screaming, but she did not.
A Highway 371 Mooreville woman returned home and found an unknown while male wearing coverall kneeling next to her late husband's van. The suspect took off running north up the road, then turned into the woods. The suspect had gained access to the van and started cutting off the catalytic converter. Sheet metal in the engine compartment was damaged, as was the exhaust pipe next to the header. The suspect left a cordless reciprocating saw and two car jacks.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since Jan. 14.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.