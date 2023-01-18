Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Jereme Eley, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
• Lacandria Elliott, 37, of Starkville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
• Parishae Fair, 38, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, failure to signal.
• Augusta Hughes, 44, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of fentanyl, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, driving with a suspended license, improper turn, no seat belt.
• Alexander Jones, 20, of Greenwood, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of a Schedule I drug.
• Landon Cooper Roberson, 41, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Robert A. Smith, 53, of Golden, was arrested by the Natchez Trace Parkway, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Alexis White, 24, of Starkville, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, felony shoplifting.
• Brianna Nichole Young, 27, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
A King Road Belden man said someone overnight took his daughter and son-in-law’s side-by-side that was parked beside his shed. He did not know who took the 2019 Honda Talon.
A County Road 1559 Nettleton man said while he was in his backyard looking for his keys, five dogs came over from the neighbor’s property and were acting aggressively toward him. His dog came to his side, and the five dogs jumped his dog. He was able to separate the dogs but not before one tore his jacket. He said the neighbor does not own the dogs but has been feeding them. The dogs have been causing problems for the last several months.
A Nettleton man said his 1984 GMC pickup is at a Palmetto Road repair shop. He and an acquaintance worked out an agreement where the friend’s 1997 Chevy pickup would be given to the mechanic in lieu of the repair costs. The mechanic refuses to release the GMC until he can personally talk to the owner of the Chevy. The man said he just wants his truck back, but his friend will not answer the phone or come to the door.
A Bentgrass Circle Saltillo man said someone stole his county-issued garbage can.
A County Road 251 man said he lost his Glock pistol, possibly at hunting camp. He wanted a report on file in case someone found it.
A Mitchell Road woman said she got into an argument with another female who was in her car and punched the person’s passenger window, causing no harm. She later checked on her own car and found the windshield was cracked and the windshield wiper broken.
A Mallard Street Shannon woman was watching television when she noticed two cars in her driveway at 1 a.m. She looked out and didn’t see anyone by the cars, which she could not describe. The vehicles had left before deputies arrived.
A Highway 370 Baldwyn man said an unknown male started banging on his front door at 4 a.m. The suspect was “babbling” about his ex-wife’s car being parked behind the man’s residence. He ran the suspect off and went to get breakfast. When he returned after the sun came up, he noticed a silver Dodge Avenger parked behind his house. He requested the car be towed off.
A County Road 1303 Guntown woman said a white male with tattoos and a goatee came to her door just after midnight and tapped softly on the door and appeared to be looking around for cameras. The incident was captured on her security camera. She worried that he might be casing her house and wanted law enforcement to be aware.
A County Road 659 Tupelo woman said her male neighbors were playing their music too loud at 9:30 p.m. She said this has become a regular issue with the men either trespassing or disturbing her peace.
A Tupelo woman said her tenant moved out of her County Road 1060 rental trailer on Jan. 3. The neighbor across the road from the trailer told the woman there was a green truck backed up to the trailer on Jan. 3 and 5. The neighbor saw a heavyset man going in and out of the trailer several times. He thought nothing of it at the time because he had seen the male there before.
A County Road 931 Saltillo woman said she went to her car to retrieve some paperwork, but it was not there. She thinks her ex-husband took the papers but cannot confirm it.
A Rio Rancho Lane Guntown woman said a male acquaintance was at her brother-in-law’s house across the street. Her husband owns the house and wanted the suspect removed. She said they have had problems with the suspect in the past not leaving when asked.
A County Road 129 Palmetto man said he was outside around 10:30 p.m. when a car pulled into the driveway across the road. He saw someone get out of the car and kick in the front door. Another witness said the car was a green Kia sedan, and the man ran out carrying something.
A Drive 1452 Auburn woman called 911 at 7:30 a.m. wanting to know if she could place all of her roommate’s belongings in their truck and have the truck towed. Deputies told her she would need to go through justice court to evict the roommate.
A County Road 122 Nettleton man said he went to a house down the road to feed animals at a friend’s place he is watching. He found the chain link gate had been run over. When he checked the property, an air compressor had been stolen.
An Uber Eats driver said he delivered a meal to a County Road 1411 Plantersville house around 3:45 p.m. He walked to the door to drop off the food, and a large tan dog bit him on the back of the left calf.
A County Road 771 Shannon woman, 55, said over the holidays someone stole her .25-caliber pistol from her house. She said the only person at her house during the holidays was a 22-year-old male acquaintance.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.