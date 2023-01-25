Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
• Ronnie Gilmore, 68, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation, burglary of a vehicle, indecent exposure, disobeying an officer.
• Jalen G. Kennedy, 34, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, violation of probation, possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Joshua C. Medeiros, 28, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
• Brandon Miles, 45, of Ripley, was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service, felony shoplifting, possession of counterfeit notes.
• Dartonio Jermaine Pinson, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, capital murder, attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, failure to stop for an officer.
• Jessica R. Robinson-Martin, 40, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office:
A Tupelo man said his car broke down on the side of Highway 6 “a couple of weeks ago.” He has not had a chance to retrieve the vehicle but within the last week, he noticed that someone stole the tag off the 2002 Chevy Impala.
A County Road 814 Plantersville man was at work when his daughter texted around 10:30 a.m. that the dogs were barking and she thought someone was outside the house. Before he could call her, she had already called 911. He checked the security cameras via his phone and saw no one. When deputies arrived, they rechecked the area and found nothing out of place and no sign of foot traffic.
A Tupelo man said the security cameras at his County Road 1201 Plantersville shop caught an unknown male on a tractor shining lights into the shop around 10 p.m. He thinks he knows whose tractor it was but could not tell who was driving it. He wanted to report the incident due to recent thefts in the area. He checked and nothing appeared to be missing from the shop.
A Birmingham Ridge Road man came home mid afternoon and found his 50-year-old father intoxicated. When the father tried to drive away, the son gathered up all the keys. The father got upset and started a verbal altercation.
A County Road 1149 Plantersville woman let her brother use her watch. When she asked for the item back, he got upset and pushed her against the wall. When she said she was calling 911 to report the assault, he left the house.
A County Road 1498 Tupelo couple said a male relative threatened to pull the car out of the way if they blocked the driveway to prevent him from getting by. The couple said the suspect did not have any easement on the property. The suspect has been sending threatening texts, saying he would knock the man's teeth out if he saw him out on the road. He said when the suspect showed up uninvited on the property Jan. 20, the two men got into a physical altercation.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
