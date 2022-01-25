Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Oscar Martinez, 34, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug
Rozander Turner, 29, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, possession of a weapon by a felon, violation of probation.
Deshaun Williams, 32, no address listed, was arrested by the Nettleton Police Department, driving under the influence third offense, driving with a suspended license, careless driving.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A Ybarra Drive Nettleton man said a male subject has been speeding up and down the road and has flipped him the bird. He stepped out in the road to see what the problem was. The suspect stuck his arm behind the seat, pulled his hand out and said, "Bang." The suspect then grabbed the man's arms and stepped on the gas, trying to drag him down the road. The man was able to break free,
A County Road 331 Guntown woman said she came upon 9 puppies in the road around 11:30 a.m. She was afraid the puppies would get hit, so she called 911.
A Tupelo man got a call saying his niece and her boyfriend were causing a disturbance at his sister's County Road 1451 Saltillo house. On the way to his sister, he spotted his niece and stopped their car. He tried to get the niece to get in his car so he could take her back home. The boyfriend intervened, pushing the man and starting a physical altercation. The niece then got in the car with the boyfriend and left.
A Mitchell Road man said he looked out the window and his 2013 Chrysler 300 was gone. He was a month behind on the payments but the dealership said they did not repossess the car. A maintenance man at the apartment complex saw a black tow truck haul the car away.
A County Road 54 Shannon man said a male acquaintance has been sending harassing texts to him and his wife, threatening physical harm. The suspect has also been driving past their house.
A County Road 331 Guntown woman saw someone in a small silver car with an Ole Miss license plate who appeared to be dumping some puppies out of the vehicle sometime around noon. She was not sure if they were trying to catch the dogs but wanted to report it.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville woman, 35, said her 38-year-old boyfriend took the keys to her 2021 Kia Forte. She said if he didn't have the keys, her 44-year-old former boyfriend might have them.
A Highway 6 Plantersville woman got home and found her front door open. Deputies were called and searched the house, finding no intruders. Nothing appeared to be missing.
A County Road 2720 Guntown woman said someone opened the screen door and was turning the door knob around 9:15 p.m. She looked outside and saw someone with a flashlight out by the car. The suspect then walked behind the house and toward the road without the flashlight.
A County Road 1400 Mooreville man was roused after 1 a.m. by his 38-year-old nephew yelling and screaming. The man walked outside to see what was going on and the nephew was screaming for him to call someone and to "tell her to come back." He said he was not going to call anyone at that time of night. The suspect was threatening to harm himself, but left before deputies arrived.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
AT&T on McCullough Boulevard reported that someone stole catalytic converters from four large work trucks.
A caller reported two men shooting shotguns from a side-by-side on International Drive. The men said they had permission to duck hunt on the property by the landowner.
A North Foster Street woman said there were gouge marks on her front door knob. She felt someone was trying to break in.
A Bryan Drive woman said overnight, someone entered her unlocked car. The center console was open but nothing appeared to be stolen.
A woman said while she was visiting a friend on Debro Street, a female acquaintance entered her car and stole her cell phone. The suspect also keyed the driver's side and spilled food inside the 2015 Range Rover.
A family traveling through town on his way back to Oklahoma stopped in Tupelo around midnight to stretch. The man said his wedding ring slipped off his finger and fell into the grass. They looked for the size 7 rose gold ring with 10 sapphires and diamonds but could not find the $2,795 ring.
A Scruggs, Farm, Lawn and Garden employee said a man entered the store and selected four shirts and two pairs of pants worth a total of $336. When he tried to leave without paying, he was detained for police.
Best Way Rent To Own said a woman rented a washer, dryer and bedroom set. She stopped making payments in October. When they sent a letter asking for her to return the $1,480 in merchandise, the letter was returned.
A Southern Heights Road man said he let a female acquaintance use his car, wit the understanding that she would return it the same evening. When he had not seen her for two days, he called the police. He said the woman has been living at his place for about three weeks.
A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend is harassing her by phone, text and social media. She said they broke up in November and he has been trying constantly to contact her ever since. He has also been harassing her sons, coworkers and friends on social media.
A Lumpkin Street woman said overnight, someone entered her car and stole a Tupelo Public School District computer, an Apple iPod and her son's wallet.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.