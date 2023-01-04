Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Antonia D. Cannon, 57, of Shannon, was arrested by the Verona Police Department, armed robbery.
Nickey Clemmer, 42, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule I drug.
Ashley Charlene Rodgers, 31, of Pontotoc, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, child deprivation.
Michael D. Little, 43, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, improper equipment, driving with a suspended license.
Cornelius D. Triplett, 42, of Shannon, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, aggravated assault.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 1310 Mooreville woman’s dogs started fighting. When she tried to separate them, she was bitten on the left hand. Medics responded to the scene, but she refused to go to the hospital.
A Nettleton man said he was headed south on County Road 1203 when a Fed Ex truck driven recklessly hit the driver’s side mirror of his Ford pickup. He said the other driver continued northbound, and he was unable to get a tag number.
A County Road 254 Saltillo woman said her 38-year-old son started arguing with his girlfriend. He then started arguing with the mother. When she called 911, he fled the scene.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said a male acquaintance knocked on her door around 6 p.m., so she let him in. He was mad at her for spending $10 of his money without his permission. He took the television out of her bedroom and started walking out of the house. When she stepped in front of him, he pulled a knife on her and left with the $100 television.
A County Road 811 Saltillo man said the security guard at the RV park is harassing him. The suspect has allegedly been telling other campers that the man is using and selling drugs. The man said he and his wife were arguing tonight, and the suspect stepped in and asked the man to leave.
A County Road 1581 Richmond woman said her neighbors to the south have been coming onto their property and knocking on the doors, trying to gain entry. She said a man staying at the neighbors' house has also tried to open the roll-up door on her father’s shop.
A Shannon woman wanted a deputy to escort her to go pick up her brother’s belongings from his former girlfriend’s Ryland Drive Tupelo residence. The couple had a “huge argument” and broke up. He is in the process of changing his address to his sister’s house. Among the items the woman needed to collect was the charger to her brother’s ankle monitor.
A County Road 659 Tupelo man said an unknown woman knocked on his door at 11:15 p.m. He told her she needed to leave, and he called 911. Deputies found the female in front of the man’s house, and she said she needed someone to call 911 for her.
A Major Circle Saltillo man said his neighbor was firing a gun into the air just after midnight on New Year's Day.
A County Road 1438 Tupelo woman said that just after midnight on Jan. 1, her neighbors were shooting fireworks into her yard and over her vehicles. She asked them to stop, but they continued. She said there was no damage to her property, and the suspects had gone back inside by the time deputies arrived.
A County Road 1011 Tupelo man saw a young white male entering his neighbor’s garage. The suspect said he had permission to be there and to get some things. The suspect left before deputies arrived. When the neighbor returned, he said nothing appeared to be missing.
A Como man was driving along State Park Road and came across a silver Nissan Frontier driving slowly around 4 p.m. Thinking it might be someone he knew, the man slowed down. He said the suspect became angry with him. When the suspect reached for a shotgun, the man sped away and called 911.
A Drive 272 Shannon woman heard a dozen gunshots in the area around her residence around 4 p.m. When she checked, there was a small hole in the white tin siding by the back door. She said she had no enemies and felt the bullet hole was not intentional.
A County Road 870 Plantersville man heard a noise outside around 8:30 p.m. He walked outside and saw two people running away. It was dark, and he could not see them well enough to give a description.
A County Road 51 Tupelo woman said her 18-year-old son came home intoxicated around midnight and noticed his money missing from his room. The mother said she had “secured” the money because some friends had come over, and she wanted to make sure it “would not come up missing.” He thought someone stole the money and started an altercation with his sisters. After separating the siblings, the mother called 911. She said she couldn’t handle him any more and plans to legally evict him.
A County Road 1562 Auburn man said a friend gave him a ride to the bank, where he withdrew $500 from the ATM. While they were driving back to the house, the friend attempted to take his money. In order to get away, he jumped out of the moving car, and $400 of his money fell out in the car. He said he injured his hand in the incident. Medics responded, but he went to the hospital by private vehicle.
A County Road 1325 Saltillo man saw some taillights near his shed at 5:15 p.m. Two males jumped in a maroon Chevy Z71 pickup and left fast, driving through his front yard. The driver stopped and asked the man not to call the police because he was on probation.
A County Road 2346 Guntown man said his neighbors come onto his property and disturb him. Today, they were shaking his trailer and beating on the window. He said this is an ongoing problem. The man called 911.
A man said while at Brown’s Grocery on Highway 371, a male acquaintance followed him out a side door and threatened to kill him. The suspect said he knew where the cameras were and he could kill the man and there was nothing he could do about it. The man said he has had several run-ins with the suspect.
A County Road 47 man said while on Palmetto Road, an acquaintance pulled a gun on him. Since he has had prior altercations with the suspect, the man fled the scene and called 911.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.