The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Misty Nicole Isbell, 39, of Sulligent, Alabama, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of Oxycodone.
Joe Neese, 61, homeless, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service, failure to register as a sex offender.
Kayla N. Parker, 36, of Nettleton, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 752, Palmetto, man said a multi-colored pickup was parked on the road at 7:40 a.m. and a white couple was walking up and down the road. He thought they were acting suspicious, so he called 911. Deputies responded and found the vehicle parked at another residence down the road.
An Elvis Presley Drive, Tupelo, woman, 37, said her driver’s license and Regions Bank debit card were either lost or stolen. About a month ago, someone from Regions called asking about transactions on her account. When she asked questions, the caller hung up, so she thought it was a scam. It was then that she noticed her license and debit card missing. She said someone has been using her debit card to make purchases in Florida. She is filing the report to get a new driver’s license. She said, once she gets a new license, she can close the bank account.
A Presley Drive, Tupelo, man said there is a stray cat hanging around his property “causing problems.” The deputy explained the county does not have a stray animal ordinance.
A Mitchell Road woman said the apartment manager called her to say the driver’s window of her 2015 Hyundai Elantra had been broken. She did not know how it happened. The deputy noted that the landscaping crew was mowing the grass that day.
A County Road 598, Nettleton, woman returned home from vacation and noticed her county-issued garbage can was missing.
