Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Justin Rashad Johnson, 27, of Verona, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, two counts of sale of buprenorphine.
Kristie Lauderdale, 53, no address listed, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, shoplifting.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 2890 Pratts man left the house to go to work around 5:45 a.m. and found an unknown white male with blond hair and no shirt asleep in his truck. Nothing was missing from the truck, and there was no forced entry.
A County Road 1349 Tupelo lawn care business was loading vehicles to start the day and discovered the catalytic converter was missing from one of the trucks. Someone cut the device off over the weekend.
A County Road 712 Plantersville man caught two males on his property by the creek around 8:30 a.m. He informed the pair that they were on private property and needed to leave. The suspects “bowed up” at him before they got in their vehicle and left.
A County Road 748 Tupelo woman said a black dog has been hanging around her property for the last few weeks. She has tried to run the dog off, but it won’t leave. Recently, it started growling at her and her child.
A man went by his County Road 1460 Tupelo shop and discovered that 80 pounds of copper wire was missing. When he looked around, he noticed that the catalytic converters had been stolen from two vehicles and someone cut the front bumper off a Honda van.
A County Road 598 Plantersville woman, 62, called 911 and said she wanted a report on file because there were two men on her property running fiber optic cables in the area. She doesn’t like them being on her property, near her house without them telling her they are there.
A Yon-O-Mail Trail Lake Piomingo woman said someone stole her two push mowers and a five-gallon can of gas from the back of the property.
A County Road 1325 Eggville woman, 85, said she hired a Mantachie handyman to do some repairs on her house. They have been working on one bedroom for more than four weeks and have not finished it. She has paid the man more than $55,000 in cash but hasn’t seen any of the work crew in almost a week. She said she hired someone else to finish the job because she was living at the residence without air conditioning or running water.
A Tulip Trail Tupelo man got home around 2:30 p.m and could smell something burning in his house. He started looking around and found where a white cloth had been stuck in a hole in the exterior siding on the back corner of the house. The cloth had been set on fire but went out before it caught the house on fire. He fired an employee a few weeks ago and knew that man had been charged with arson in the past. He did not know if the former employee was responsible.
An East Garrison woman said she was asleep when her husband came in and disturbed her. He left, but when he came back, they got into an argument. He turned off her air conditioner. She took the Fire Stick out of his television. He then threw a cigarette at her, hitting her in the arm.
A County Road 111 Shannon woman said a man and woman came over to visit around 9 p.m. The man, who she only knows by a nickname, started an argument with the other woman and tried to get her to leave with him. The woman tried several times to get the man to leave, but he refused. After he finally left, she called 911.
A County Road 1389 Saltillo man said he was at a cousin’s house down the road when another cousin started an argument, accusing him of taking the second cousin’s dog. When the man tried to leave, the suspect pulled a gun and threatened the man. He said he left and drove back home. The suspect followed him, parking in the roadway and threatening him again.
A County Road 870 Plantersville couple returned home around 9 p.m. and found an older Ford Ranger pickup sitting next to the side of the road by their driveway. There was a gas can on the hood. When the truck was still there an hour later, they called 911 to report the abandoned vehicle.
A County Road 1325 Tupelo woman was awake after midnight waiting on her husband to call at 1 a.m. from work. Around 12:45 a.m., she heard someone knocking on her front door. Since both her guard dogs were killed within the last two weeks, she was scared. She could not see anyone outside because the windows were fogged over.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 5.
