Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Tobi Bean, 37, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, violation of probation.
Kyle Dunn, 23, no address listed, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
David Hines, 49, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Saltillo Police Department, felony malicious mischief.
Christopher Horton, 25, no address listed, was arrested by the Shannon Police Department, violation of probation.
David Johnson, 33, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kayla Wright, 28, of Mantachie, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Guntown woman was driving to work and hydroplaned off of Lake Lamar Bruce Road near the lake. She hit a sign but continued on to work before calling 911. Her 2015 Chevy Equinox suffered damage, ranging from dents to scratches to the entire right side.
A County Road 659 Shannon man said two vehicles were blocking the road near his house. After he drove around the cars and pulled into his driveway, an unknown black male got out of one of the cars carrying a yellow-handled ax. The suspect allegedly called the man a racist and threatened to cut off his head and burn down his house. A passenger got out of the car and started yelling before the suspects drove away.
A Yon-O-Main Trial Lake Piomingo woman, 68, got a Facebook message from a friend about a Bitcoin investment. The “friend” referred her to a man who said if she sent $1,000 in Bitcoin to an account she would receive “a large amount of money” in return. She was later told to send another $5,000 to the same account and did. When she later talked to her friend in person, the friend said her account had been hacked.
A Dogwood Hills Circle man said two adults and two kids on ATVs removed a yellow chain blocking access to the lakeside. He said he doesn’t allow people to fish or ride ATVs around his lake.
A County 54 Shannon man said he saw two males on his property around noon on his security camera. He said his wife gave the suspect permission “to keep an eye” on the property. The wife has lived in Texas for the last seven years, but her name is still on the property.
A County Road 1113 Tupelo man said his 34-year-old son called asking for money and he told him “No.” The son showed up after 2 a.m. knocking on the window asking to use a lighter and asking for money. When the father again refused, the son became angry and threatened to tear up the house. When the man called 911, the son decided to leave.
Tupelo Police Department
An officer pulled over a car with an expired tag on North Gloster Street at 3:30 a.m. The female driver, 37, had an active felony warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections, so she was arrested. As the officer was about to carry her to the county jail, she said she had chest pains and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. When she was released from the hospital, she was taken to the jail.
A man said that after picking up his boat from storage, his ex-fiance pulled out in front of him and slowed to 5 mph. After he passed her, she followed him. He saw her father and brother waiting at a convenience store on North Veterans Boulevard, but he did not stop. She followed him to Highway 371 before finally stopping.
The South Gloster Texaco manager said a man who had been banned from the store for past shoplifting came into the store and refused to leave. When she called 911, he left.
A Hadley Street woman said a Greyhound bus pulled into her private drive and was trying to turn around. The bus got stuck in her backyard, causing damage. A large wrecker had to be called to get the bus out, causing even more damage to the yard.
An Orchid Circle man said someone went through his unlocked vehicle. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A woman said while driving south on North Gloster Street near Fire Station No. 4, a white truck passed her and sideswiped her 2017 Hyundai Accent. After the impact, the truck sped away.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.