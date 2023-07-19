The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Anthony Shane Treadaway, 44, of Belden, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, shoplifting.
Katie C. Walton, 31, of Mooreville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, burglary, trespassing, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no seat belt.
Michael D. Wood, 45, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, switched tag, suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 520, Shannon, store clerk said a man with dreadlocks grabbed two cases of Bud Light beer and walked out the door just before 6 a.m. She tried to tell him that he needed to pay, but the suspect drove away, heading toward Shannon.
A Mitchell Road woman noticed damage to the rear passenger door of her Chrysler 300. It appeared to have been hit by another car. She did not know who did it or when it happened. She needed a report for her insurance company.
A County Road 1057, Tupelo, woman applied online for a job with a company called Dolce Gifts. After talking to other people, she thinks it was a scam to get her personal information. She contacted her bank and the Social Security Administration. She has not lost any money or seen any activity on her Social Security card but said she would keep an eye on them.
A Dogwood Hills woman, 85, said she went to the Chesterville Road Dollar General. After loading her car, a man offered to return her cart and took it into the store. It was only later that she realized she left her wallet in the cart. The wallet contained her credit and debit cards, as well as her Social Security card. She said she had already frozen her bank and credit card accounts.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.