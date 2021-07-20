Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Gregory Baker, 39, of Saltillo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Heath Davis, 44, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Stephen Ratliff, 57, of Okolona, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Tupelo Police Department.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office
A Highway 45 Saltillo used car lot said someone stole the catalytic converter off a Ford F-150 in the lot.
A County Road 1351 Saltillo woman got a text from an unknown number saying she had been approved for a loan and the money had been deposited in a Wells Fargo bank account. She said she never applied for the loan and did not know who used her identity to do so.
A man said he was making repairs to a Highway 6 Plantersville house and left his tools inside over the weekend. When he returned Monday, his Porter Cable nail gun was missing.
A man said a friend went with him to his mother’s County Road 1119 Saltillo house. The friend asked to borrow the man’s car and he let him. An altercation ensued at the mother’s house and the man needed to leave to keep the peace. As the friend was returning to the house to get him, the friend “ran from the law” and wrecked the man’s car.
A County Road 251 Saltillo woman said someone hacked into her Walmart.com account and ordered a set of $127 Apple AirPods and had them sent to the Natchez store.
A County Road 598 Nettleton man said a vehicle was driving through corn fields on his road. The Chevy HHR then headed down County Road 1233 where it ran off the road and stalled in a ditch. The driver walked away before deputies arrived. Deputies looking for he owner discovered the tag had been switched. A 32-year-old white male walked up and admitted he was the driver. He was arrested and charged with a total of 14 misdemeanor charges and outstanding warrants.
An Oxford woman said her County Road 1349 Tupelo boyfriend had accused her of stealing $960 from his safe. She said he sold her car. When deputies arrived, she said he had hit her and left the scene. The boyfriend told deputies he did not steal the car and he had the title, which he gave to the woman.
A County Road 185 Tupelo man said his 35-year-old son showed up under the influence of something. They got into an argument because the son has his daughter in the car with him. The son allegedly told the father that if he touched him, the son would cut him with a knife, though no knife was displayed. The son refused to be quiet when instructed several times by deputies to do so. He was charged with disorderly conduct and carried to the county jail.
A County Road 1349 Mooreville woman said an unknown male knocked on the door after 10:30 p.m. asking to use the phone. When the man could not get anyone on the phone, the husband carried him to the Mooreville One Stop. She said an unknown white couple was then seen trespassing at a house on her father’s land. She told them to leave and they did, going in opposite directions.
A man said a 2007 Honda ran into and damaged his barbed wire fencing at his County Road 54 Shannon property. The car was left abandoned. The 29-year-old driver fled the scene but his mother was there and talked to deputies. She didn’t know why he fled but said she would pay for the damages.
Tupelo Police Department
No reports filed since July 16.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.