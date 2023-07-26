The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Wesley Joyner, 41, of Amory, was arrested by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, violation of probation.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 754, Tupelo, woman heard someone knock on her door around 10 a.m. The security camera showed it was a white male. She spoke to the man through the storm door. The suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of some narcotics, had several watches he was trying to sell. She told him he needed to leave, and he walked back to a rental house just below her.
A man was driving down Green Tee Road when he saw a Black male outside a mobile home brandishing a pistol arguing with someone in a gray sedan. The car quickly backed out of the driveway, almost hitting the man’s car.
A County Road 931, Tupelo woman, said someone left a basket containing three small kittens on her property. She wanted a deputy to come get the basket. She was advised that Lee County doesn’t have any cat ordinances.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
