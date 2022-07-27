Felonies
The following people were booked into the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail in connection with felony charges ending Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Zackary Nix Coggins, 32, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence.
Kenneth A Hill, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, possession of a Schedule II drug, contempt of court.
Anthony McCain, 24, of Tupelo, was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department, Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant.
Jeremy Dean Melton, 36, of Okolona, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of methamphetamine, simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
Angelia Moss, 42, of Booneville, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine.
Kentorrie Watkins, 39, of Plantersville, was arrested by the Plantersville Police Department, two counts of uttering a forgery, felony shoplifting.
Arieus White, 20, no address listed, was arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Felony taking of a motor vehicle.
Lee County Sheriff's Office
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
A County Road 455 Shannon woman said a white male showed up at 11:15 a.m. saying he was homeless and asking for help. She felt uncomfortable and called her husband, who in turn called 911. The man told deputies his wife took all his belongings, including his mobile home. Deputies agreed to take him to his destination.
An Okin employee said a male on a motorcycle broke two windows of his parked car while he was working. The suspect stole three wallets from the arm rest.
A security guard at MTD heard two gunshots and a car alarm in the parking lot. Security cameras showed a Black male got out of a Chevy Silverado, shot the windows of a Chrysler 300 and kicked the door and windows. He was cut in the process.
A County Road 1463 Nettleton man said moments after his wife left the house, a maroon Chevy Impala pulled into his driveway and a white couple got out. When they saw him looking, they immediately left. He has filed several reports on the suspects for trespassing.
A man said he recently moved to a Highway 363 Saltillo address. He found a female friend’s Chime card in his front yard and she accused him of stealing her wallet. A friend of the victim and her boyfriend showed up demanding the friend’s wallet. When he said he didn’t have it, the female started taking his stuff and loading it in her truck. When he tried to stop her, the boyfriend said, “Don’t touch her. You’re gonna watch us take your (expletive).” After loading all his stuff, they drove away.
A Drive 980 Tupelo woman heard someone outside her apartment around 11 p.m. She didn’t see anyone but has had problems with her boyfriend’s former girlfriend coming to her apartment and walking around.
A Highway 371 Tupelo woman saw headlights in her drive around 11:45 p.m. She looked outside and saw a red Chevy Impala backing out and headed south. After she called 911, the car returned to her drive and left again.
Tupelo Police Department
The following reports were filed Tuesday by the Tupelo Police Department.
A Nixon Drive woman said a female sent her a threatening message. She thinks it is because she has a case against the suspect’s mother.
A man said he was checking on his South Green property and saw two males around his old Ford box truck. When he asked them what they were doing, one walked up with a screwdriver in his hand. The man noticed a tie-down strap attached to the front bumper and a flat tire had been aired up. One suspect said they were airing up the tire, and they left in a white Ford pickup. The ban checked and the passenger window was broken and someone had tried to crank it with a screwdriver, damaging the ignition switch.
A woman said she rented her South Church Street house to a man as an Airbnb. After his stay, she noticed that rags, trash cans, a television cord, television remote, canisters, shelves, blanket, throw pillows and an iron were missing.
A South Gloster Wendy’s employee got into an argument with her manager because the employee was scheduled to work the weekend. She said the manager told her she would hate to have to hurt someone’s child.
A clerk at the Barley Courts Store said a man came in around 6 p.m. to fill up. He tried to leave a credit card, but the clerk said he had to leave his driver’s license before he could turn the pump on. The driver agreed, then went outside and pumped $60 worth of gas into a beige Chevy Malibu. He then drove off without paying. The clerk gave police a copy of the receipt, the man’s license and a security camera image of the suspect.
A Maynard Drive woman said her niece walked off with her cell phone. When police arrived, the niece came back and returned the phone. When the officer told the niece she was not welcome at the house, she became belligerent and began yelling profanities. She refused to leave in a cab the aunt was willing to pay for. When she continued to scream profanities, she was arrested and carried to the county jail. Jailers said there wasn’t room for her, so she was issued citations for disturbing the peace and public profanity.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is urged to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 841-9041, the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App and leave an anonymous tip that way.
